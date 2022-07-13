MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Wednesday, July 13

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Tonight: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 13

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 3-1 (+2.10 RW bucks)

Season Record: 115-110-2 (+21.45 RW bucks)

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

The Angels nearly pulled off the comeback last night, costing me a clean sweep as I had Houston -1.5, but they're still a putrid 11-33 in their last 44 games. I can't back the Angels in any situation, but with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, money can be found.

Ohtani has been incredible at home, allowing just 10 runs in 7 starts and striking out 58 batters while walking just nine. The Astros are without Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley, so their run output takes a hit. With Cristian Javier on the other side, I look for a pitchers' duel tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Angels

Astros/Angels UNDER 7 runs for 1.10 RW buck (FanDuel -110)

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

I rode Shane McClanahan in his last start for several bets and just missed a clean sweep, and I'm going with more of the same tonight.

The first two games of this series have been ugly baseball, and with McClanahan on the mound I see a low-scoring output for the Red Sox again. Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez are not 100 percent, and Trevor Story was hit on the hand last night. The Rays lineup is also significantly weaker thanks to multiple injuries.

McClanahan has heavy UNDER trends with a 19-9-2 record in his last 30 starts and 15-9-1 at home. He's allowed four hits or fewer in six consecutive starts and has given up fewer than two earned runs in 11 out of 12 starts.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Rays

Rays/Red Sox UNDER 7 runs for 1.02 RW buck (FanDuel -102)

McClanahan under 4.5 hits allowed for 1.1 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

McClanahan under 1.5 earned runs allowed for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals

I love finding value in 14-to-30 day trends that are not being reflected in the current lines. Recent performances can often influence totals and swing the pendulum too far. We have two strong pitchers in Tony Gonsolin and Adam Wainwright tonight against two solid lineups.

If you look at the recent trends for the Cardinals, they have gone UNDER in 10 out of 12 and are just not scoring runs, but we had a 13-run game last night which means VALUE on the total which is 8 or 8.5 in some spots. The Dodgers are 11-3-3 to the UNDER in their last 17 games. Gonsolin has allowed fewer than five hits in 14 out of 16 starts.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Cardinals

Dodgers/Cardinals UNDER 8.5 runs for 1.15 RW buck (DraftKings -115)

Tony Gonsolin UNDER 4.5 hits allowed for 1.4 RW buck (DraftKings -140)

