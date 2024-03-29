MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks for Friday, March 29

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Friday, March 29

YTD 6-5 (+1.15 units)

Prior article 2-2 (+0.42 units)

Yesterday was a lot of fun and we almost had a clean sweep on the core plays except the Tigers decided to score just one run and unable to cover the -1.5. I went back and forth on that one with the F5 -0.5 vs. -1.5 as I did think it would be lower scoring. But the Dodgers and Dbacks came through in a big win to put us in the plus column. Baseball is a grind, it's a marathon, with incremental plays and profits throughout the year as we build the bankroll.

MLB fans can get ready for Opening Day with the BetMGM bonus code to get a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of several leading sportsbooks that accept credit card and PayPal.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

The term "RUN IT BACK" has become popular in the last couple of years and I will borrow it today with the Dodgers against the Cardinals. The Dodgers offense exploded for two runs in the first inning and three runs in the third inning against Miles Mikolas. I would expect more of the same today as the "Three Amigos" of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman went 5-for-8 with six runs, four RBI, two home runs, four walks and 12 total bases.

This spot will be attack mode all season – Dodgers at home against weak starting pitching. But as I wrote yesterday – do not go in blindly betting high moneylines. Look for value on the menu. There are some 8.5 game totals out there, but most of the main books are at 9.

I only wrote up picks yesterday, but was also on Freeman home run, Betts over 1.5 total bases. Betts over total bases or HRR is going to be one bet I will lean on heavily this year. I also had Victor Scott over 0.5 stolen bases at +220 which cashed, and now his odds are +175. I would say until he gets to be closer to +120 to +150, keep betting him.

MLB Picks for Cardinals at Dodgers

Dodgers RACE to 5 Runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Victor Scott OVER 0.5 stolen bases for 0.5 unit (DraftKings +175)

Mookie Betts OVER 2.5 H+R+RBI for 1 unit (DraftKings +125)

Baseball fans in North Carolina can cash in on thousands of dollars in bonuses with North Carolina betting promos this MLB season now that North Carolina sports betting is officially live. The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code gets new players $250 in bonus bets after making a first bet of at least $10.

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

The best starting pitcher matchup (Spencer Strider vs. Zack Wheeler) on Opening Day got postponed so we look at this game today and one of my favorite system plays is when there are two ace starting pitchers to look at the UNDER F3/F5. Even with both offenses that are elite and in a hitter-friendly park with Citzens Bank, I still rely on the ace pitchers who get tons of swings and misses. I also like to hedge a little and split the units on F3/F5. Unfortunately the F3 Under odds were not in our favor with heavy juice on under 2.5 runs.

Weather update - 15 mph blowing in and 55 degrees; both should help cool off the bats.

MLB Picks for Braves at Phillies

Braves/Phillies UNDER 3.5 runs F5 for 0.75 unit (BetMGM +105)

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

I actually saw people taking the Rockies on the ML yesterday just because there is no way the DBacks should be favored this high. Well 16-1 proved otherwise, and I am not here to say "I told you so," but at some point you have to realize how BAD the Rockies truly are on the road – 0-10, 2-18, and 5-25 in their last 10/20/30 games. This is not just recent, it has been this way for a long time. Should you lay -220 etc., I would say NO, but again look for menu options at close to EVEN money and strike. The pitching mismatch of Merrill Kelly vs. Cal Quantrill favors another DBacks blowout.

MLB Picks for Rockies at Diamondbacks

DBacks RACE to 5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap