MLB Picks: Free Expert MLB Picks for Friday, Aug. 4

Best MLB Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Friday, Aug. 4

Season: 74-83-1 -32.97 units

Prior Article: 4-0 +3.96 units

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox come home after a West Coast trip that saw them go 2-4 and score just 3.2 runs per game after averaging 6.0 runs per game in July before that. They come back home tonight against Alek Manoah, who has had an up-and-down season to say the least. His overall numbers are 2-8, 5.87 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 68:54 K:BB.

This Red Sox lineup will pepper a pitcher like Manoah that walks so many batters, especially in Fenway where they average 5.6 runs per game versus 4.3 runs per game on the road.

I am also going to sprinkle a little on some hitter props for Triston Casas, who has been the hottest hitter in baseball the last 30 days and gets the edge as a left-handed batter against the right-hander Manoah.

MLB Best Bets for Blue Jays at Red Sox

Red Sox OVER 4.5 runs F7 for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Triston Casas OVER 1.5 total bases for 1 unit (DraftKings +120)

Triston Casas to hit a homerun for 0.5 unit (DraftKings +350)

New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

This is the point in the season where you want to factor motivation in with some teams punting and some going for a playoff spot. This game is a prime example, as the Mets are playing for 2025? The Orioles, meanwhile, are making a push to win the American League East.

The Orioles feast on bad pitching and get to face David Peterson, who is 3-7, with a 5.92 ERA and 1.62 WHIP. Getting the Orioles at plus money on the run line at home against a team that has no motivation looks to be the play.

MLB Best Bets for Mets at Orioles

Orioles -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +124)

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

When you research game odds, especially in baseball, you have to dig a little bit but then you can find a golden nugget especially on something like a team total. I knew going against Luis Severino was the angle, but did not want to lay a high number. Getting the Astros at just 1.5 runs in the first three innings at just about EVEN money feels like robbery.

Severino has put up one of the worst seasons in history for a starting pitcher and clearly something is broken with him, as the 7.49 ERA and 1.84 WHIP have shown. The numbers are even worse since June 2 – 8.94 ERA and 2.09 WHIP.

I would expect a Kyle Tucker or Yordan Alvarez home run early to put the Astros OVER 1.5 runs in the first three innings.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Yankees

Astros OVER 1.5 runs F3 for 1 unit (DraftKings -105)

