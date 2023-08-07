MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Props for Monday, August 7

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Monday, Aug. 7

Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

Jorge Soler Over 0.5 Home Runs (+220 FanDuel), Jake Burger Over 0.5 Home Runs (+285 FanDuel)

I looked over four site and these were definitely the best odds (Soler was only +180 on another site). There are also sites offering percentage boosts today so they could be utilized here to increase your odds for a win. While this is hedging a bit, both players have crushed left-handed pitching this season combining for 20 home runs against that handedness in only 197 plate appearances. All 12 home runs Brandon Williamson has allowed (54.1 innings) have been given up to right-handed hitters, making this an enticing matchup for Burger and Soler. If you're looking for less risk, the best over-0.5 RBI odds can be found on DraftKings where Soler is +105 while Burger is +125.

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox Over 2.5 Team Runs 1st 5 Innings (-140 DraftKings)

Cole Ragans doesn't strike me as a top prospect, and in a small sample he has a 6.57 ERA on the road. The Red Sox have been excellent at home this season against southpaws with a .354 wOBA, the fifth-best mark in baseball. My thinking here is the Red Sox strike early against Ragans and the top half of their lineup should face him three times in the first five innings if they haven't chased him from the game by then. I'd check out some Jarren Duran props for this game as he has a .965 OPS at home this season.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels

San Francisco Giants Money Line (-120 DraftKings)

I was all set here to take the Angels since I like their lineup a lot since the additions of C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk. Mickey Moniak has been a pleasant surprise for them this season and Shohei Ohtani has been the best hitter in baseball this season. However, taking a closer look at the numbers and knowing Logan Webb isn't as effective on the road, I jumped off the Angels bandwagon and onto the Giants. While I could be proven wrong tonight, Webb has allowed only a .541 OPS to tonight's expected starters albeit it in a small sample (62 plate appearances). Patrick Sandoval has been lit up by the Giants' expected starters, as J.D. Davis, AJ Pollock, Austin Slater and Wilmer Flores have gone a combined 7-for-17 against Sandoval with four home runs. The batting history is enough for me to take the Giants here and I wouldn't be surprised if this line moves more toward even as the day goes on.

