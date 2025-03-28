MLB Props: Friday, March 28

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Prop Bets Today: Friday, March 28

The Marlins and Pirates played an exciting game on Opening Day that ended in a Kyle Stowers walk-off. Today's matchup pits Mitch Keller against Connor Gillispie for Game 2.

Let's dig into the MLB prop betting opportunities for tonight's matchup on South Beach.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Props Today

Connor Gillispie Outs

With the Miami Marlins seeing their pitching staff ravaged by injuries this spring, they decided to bestow Connor Gillispie with one of the final rotation spots in a move that probably won't be long-lasting.

It's only a matter of time until the likes of Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers – and, ultimately, Eury Perez as well – return to action, making tonight's start for Gillispie in the second game of the campaign likely only one of a handful he'll receive in 2025.

In the meantime, that potentially supplies bettors with some opportunities to fade the 27-year-old right-hander – beginning here with his first Major League start.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Gillispie was drafted six years ago in the ninth round out of Viriginia Commonwealth University. He didn't reach the bigs until late last season, when he got into three ballgames for the Cleveland Guardians and chipped in eight innings of two-run ball.

While his first cup of coffee might look pretty good on the surface, two of his three appearances were in low-leverage situations, as the Guardians mainly deployed him at the end of blowouts simply just to eat up some innings.

Gillispie wasn't even used as a full-time starter during his stint at Triple-A Columbus, where he registered nearly as many starts (15) as relief outings (12). In other words, this isn't even someone with a defined role and is more so a journeyman-in-the-making simply looking to stick.

Who knows how many he starts he receives under his belt by season's end? I'm betting that it won't be in double digits.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a great welcome offer.

Well, for now, we only care about his assignment for this evening, and it might be a wise idea attempting to bet on how much rope he'll have from first-year manager Clayton McCullough.

In yesterday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, McCullough took his ace Sandy Alcantara out in the fifth inning at 91 pitches, albeit with the bases loaded and two outs. Still, we'd be hard-pressed to believe that Gillispie has even close to a leash as long as that, even if he's cruising – and odds are he won't be opposite a fine Bucs batting order.

Gillispie was having a nice spring training until he was met with his stiffest test against the New York Mets' "A" lineup and got hammered pretty hard to the tune of six runs on eight hits – including a pair of long balls – and 4.1 innings.

Overall, in his 16.1 spring training frames, he amassed only nine K's, which seems to be a prevailing trend: Gillispie doesn't rack up a whole lot of strikeouts.

If the Pirates are consistently making contact, Gillispie is looking at a tough evening – and one that won't see him last long innings-wise. Pittsburgh figures to bounce back after blowing a 4-2 eighth-inning lead for what would have been Paul Skenes' first win of the year, meaning the likes of Oneil Cruz and Andrew McCutchen (combined 0-for-8 in opener) should contribute something that helps shorten the opposing pitcher's night.

The over/under outs prop on Gillispie is set at 14.5. Seeing as how I don't believe he'll make it five full innings, think about grabbing the under for your Friday betting action.

Pick: Connor Gillispie Under 14.5 Outs (EV, DraftKings)



Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Props Recap