MLB Picks: MLB Playoff Picks for Saturday, Oct. 7

Saturday, Oct. 7

Season: 112-137-2 -50.90 units

Prior Article:4-1-1 +2.04 units

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

The original starting pitcher for the Rangers was Dane Dunning, but was switched to Andrew Heaney. Heaney faced the Orioles twice and it was a mixed bag with a strong start in May for seven innings, one earned run, but only three strikeouts. He got rocked in April for seven earned runs in just 2.2 innings.

The Orioles will go with Kyle Bradish who finished 12-7, 2.83 ERA, 168 strikeouts and 44 walks. Bradish was 9-3-1 to the UNDER in 13 home starts and about a break-even pitcher on the money line and was an average -136 favorite. Bradish has gone UNDER 5.5 strikeouts in four out of his last five home starts.

The Orioles were strong at home with a 49-32 record, but not very good on the F5 numbers, so I will lay a little juice and take them on the money line.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Orioles

Orioles ML for 0.75 unit (FanDuel -134)

Rangers/Orioles UNDER 8 runs for 0.5 runs (DraftKings -108)

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

The Twins are coming off a 2-0 sweep of the Blue Jays and now go on the road to face the Astros. Much has been made of the Astros having a losing record at home, but their recent track record in the playoffs is as strong as anyone.

The Twins are starting Bailey Ober against Justin Verlander. Verlander has been solid since being traded from the Mets back to the Astros.

The Astros are in a good spot with their left-handed bats against Ober, and with Verlander on the other side against this Twins lineup that strikes out the most in baseball. But I am pumping the brakes on the full-game side and just going F5.

MLB Best Bets Twins at Astros

Twins UNDER 1.5 runs F5 for 0.5 unit (DraftKings +100)

Astros F5 for 0.5 unit (DraftKings -105)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Diamondbacks surprised most with a 2-0 sweep against the Brewers and now start Merrill Kelly against Clayton Kershaw. Kelly's record in Dodgers Stadium has been a house of horrors, as his career numbers are 0-11 with a 5.49 ERA in 16 starts. Kershaw's two starts against Arizona at home were gems with 9-1 and 10-1 results.

The Dodgers won the season series 8-5 and 5-2 at home with a 43-12 (6.14-1.71). The Dodgers are 22-8 in their last 30 home games (5.2-2.9) for a 2.3-run differential. The Diamondbacks are a tough out as they do not strikeout and they were second in stolen bases, but on the road in this spot with Kelly's history is not ideal.

MLB Best Bets Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Dodgers -1.5 for 1.25 unit (DraftKings +105)

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

The Braves have smashed right-handed pitching all season and over their team totals. Spencer Strider we know is going to get strikeouts, but against this Phillies lineup he could also give up some runs. Ranger Suarez is not the type of lefty that will have success against the Braves.

The Braves are 15-2 to the OVER on 4.5 runs at home in their last 17. NOTE - the wind is blowing out 10-15 mph in Atlanta for game time.

MLB Best Bets Phillies at Braves

Braves OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -130)

