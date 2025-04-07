MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and Props for April 7

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for 4/7

The weekend was good to your boy, clearing an easy double-figure unit count across both. We smacked some nice college slates, as well as hit a few big MLB plays in my VIP Discord. The thing about this business is you can't rest on your laurels. It's a new week, so we're back on the grind.

Best MLB Bets Today

Cubs vs Rangers Odds

Texas Rangers (+110)

Chicago Cubs (-130)

Total: 6

It's a couple of first-place teams duking it out in the midwest to begin the new week. My 2025 darling, the Texas Rangers, have come out roaring thus far with their 8-2 mark. Meanwhile, the 7-5 Cubs have looked like the best team in a bad NL Central. We're only starting our second full week of the new MLB season, but this feast of schedule has a nice appetizer.

The Rangers were my preseason AL winner. I mean, not just mine, but a lot of people's. It's a team littered with studs at every turn and every age. The one true question they had coming into the year regarded the pitching, or perhaps lack thereof. Not on the list of starting rotation question marks was Nathan Eovaldi.

Nate the Great, coming off a complete game shutty at Cincy, has been humming in his last four starts dating back to 2024. Across his last 29 innings, he's allowed just five earned runs, four walks, and 15 hits. Against two talented lineups in Boston and Cincy, Eovaldi has shoved to begin 2025, allowing just two earned in 15 innings and 17 K's to no walks. It's a confidence, a swagger that he's pitching with right now as a legitimate ace.

Eovaldi will see a Cubs lineup that is red-hot, scoring at least seven runs in five of their last six games. If you have followed the first week at all, you know the Kyle Tucker acquisition is working out just fine. Obviously, I was playing against him in fantasy this week, only for him to drop an 80-bean on my head. His five homers, 15 RBI's, and 1.202 OPS has not only catapulted him to arguably the hottest hitter of the young season, but provided the spark and confidence for the rest of this lineup. The one thing about this offense though, is they will strikeout a ton (100 K's - most in MLB), which can work to the advantage to Eovaldi.

Justin Steele takes the hill for Chicago, and let's just say it's been far from a perfect start for the lefty. 12 earned in 15.2 innings is not exactly a ringing endorsement, though we expect him to regress to the mean at some point. The Rangers sitting at 8-2 right now with the lack of offense they have had is actually an impressive reflection of how dominant their staff has been.

Texas sits last in batting average (.192), 26th in OPS (.610), and 22nd in runs scored. The 12 homers (8th best) have been pretty much the only saving grace for them. It could be an opportunity for them to get back to mashing with a southpaw going.

Not only is Steele struggling, but the Rangers have crushed lefties (.255 average/.804 OPS) compared to righties (.179 average/.571 OPS) to start the year. Truthfully, it's been a little strange on how they've been so bad thus far, but it shouldn't take long to get figured out.

Even though the bats have been cold, it looks like the Rangers have a decent-sized pitching advantage on Monday. Usually, I like to think good pitching beats good hitting. Despite being on the road in the cold, Texas getting plus money with a white-hot Nathan Eovaldi going is not something I can lay off. Give me my preseason World Series champ for a win to start their week.

Pick: Rangers ML +110 (FD)

Best MLB Prop Today

Hunter Greene O/U 6.5 K's @ San Francisco Giants

Hunter Greene is a guy I've been following for a long time. I had such high hopes when he made his debut in 2022, but clearly the command, consistency, and health issues were there. Same thing to start 2023, I took a piece of him for NL Cy Young and MLB K leader at 100/1 preseason, but the those issues remained.

Last season though, something changed. Greene started to become the guy so many thought he could be. He stopped going max effort every pitch, using more patience, a tighter delivery, and it all began to work finally.

I had an NL Cy Young ticket on him last year as well, but since he got hurt, it took away any chance he had. In all fairness, though, if he stayed healthy, I think he would have ended up winning. But Greene looks like a different pitcher who has taken monumental strides in the last few years. Obviously he's got ridiculous stuff headlined by a triple-digit heater, but the maturation to a well-rounded pitcher has been quite a site. And the rest of the league should be afraid.

To begin his campaign, HG has gone eight K's back to back against the Rangers and Giants. It's not unusual in baseball for teams to meet twice in a calendar week. Oftentimes, I would argue the pitcher is at a disadvantage the second time since offenses have a better idea of what to expect. But for some, it just doesn't matter.

It's a lower K total (6.5) than I would have expected at 7.5, but that's why there's a heavy vig. Aside from how impressive the star righty looks, SF has struck out the seventh most times (90), while possessing the fifth highest K rate (25.9%). I can't ignore the obvious upside the Reds ace has and now with a lot of his previous command and efficiency issues seemingly dealt with, I like Greene to grab the over strikeouts.

Pick: Greene O6.5 K's -146 (FD)

