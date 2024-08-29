MLB Expert Picks and Props for Thursday, August 29

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, August 29

Baseball will bring 11 games to the table Thursday, many of which have early start times. Let's bypass the day games and highlight some of the best betting options to consider for the evening games.

Mike Barner's season record: 48-30 (+8.61 units)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Bets

After scoring three runs in a win over the Dodgers in the first game of this series, the Orioles scored four runs in a loss Wednesday. It was two underwhelming offensive showings, especially when you consider the Orioles have scored the third-most runs in baseball this season. They look to get their bats going in a matchup against Bobby Miller, who has given up at least three runs in six of his nine starts. He has a 1.74 WHIP for the season and has allowed a whopping 11 home runs over 39.2 innings. For our first wager, let's take the Orioles to go over their modest team total of 3.5 runs.

The Dodgers also likely won't have a difficult time scoring runs against Cade Povich of the Orioles. Across 10 starts, he has a 6.10 ERA and a 5.90 FIP. Like Miller, he has had a difficult time keeping hitters off base, leaving him with a 1.62 WHIP. To attack this matchup, let's go with Teoscar Hernandez to go over 1.5 combined hits, runs and RBI. Not only does Hernandez have a .369 wOBA and a .254 ISO at home, but he has a .389 wOBA and a .294 ISO against left-handed pitchers.

MLB Picks for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles

Orioles Team Total Over 3.5 Runs (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Teoscar Hernandez Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-145 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Best Bets

This is an important series for the Braves, who are five games behind the Phillies in the National League East. The Braves have caught fire down the stretch, winning nine of their last 11 games. During that span, they scored at least three runs in a game nine times. Thursday brings a matchup with Cristopher Sanchez, who allowed three runs over six innings against the Braves in his last start. The Braves strike out a lot, but that might not be an issue in this matchup considering Sanchez only has a 19.1 percent strikeout rate this year.

The Phillies have one of the best lineups in baseball. They are tied for the seventh-most runs scored and have the seventh-highest OPS. What's also noteworthy is that they are healthy, which is rare for this time of the season. Bryce Harper and company will look to remain productive when they face Charlie Morton, who has a 4.24 ERA and a 4.58 FIP. Behind him will be an overworked bullpen that has seen three different relievers pitch in two of the last three days, including closer Raisel Iglesias. Runs might not be difficult to come by for either team in this matchup, so let's take both of them to score a least three runs.

MLB Picks for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

Both Teams to Score 3+ Runs (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

