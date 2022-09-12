MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props For Monday, September 12

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Player Props and Best Bets for Monday, September 12

I finally got back on the winning side of things last week so hopefully, I can keep that going today. There aren't a ton of games as the Rangers and Marlins play a doubleheader and outside of their early game there are only eight games to pick from. Let's see what looks appetizing.

Last Article's Record: 2-1

Season Record: 29-29

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

If you look up and down the lineups for both team, they're much different than what they looked like Opening Day. This game has a healthy over/under of nine or 0.5 runs depending on where you look so both Bryse Wilson and Mike Minor are expected to give up runs. I'll pick on Wilson here, who will be on the road and hasn't had much luck as of late. Wilson has allowed three or more earned runs in five straight starts and seven of his last eight. Cincinnati has a respectable .321 wOBA at home this season against right-handed pitching, the 11th best mark in baseball.

MLB Player Props for Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryse Wilson OVER 2.5 earned runs -110 DraftKings

Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez has been extremely consistent this season allowing three or fewer earned runs in 23 straight starts and no, that's not a misprint. He has at least eight strikeouts in four of his last five outings and has a terrific matchup against the Tigers. Eduardo Rodriguez will be toeing the rubber for Detroit and teammates Jose Altuve, Trey Mancini and Alex Bregman all have multiple home runs off Rodriguez during his career. Rodriguez comes into the game in less than stellar form allowing five home runs over his last two starts. The Astros also have the ninth-best wOBA against left-handed pitching (.330) and have hit southpaws hard the last few seasons. Given Valdez's success, I like both the first five innings for the Astros and the game-long odds.

MLB Best Bets for Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers

Houston Astros -0.5 runs First 5 innings -124 FanDuel

Houston Astros -1.5 runs -114 FanDuel

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson was dazzling in his first start for the Diamondbacks allowing no earned runs and striking out seven batters. However, he'll face a tough task at home against one of the best offenses in the league tonight as his team welcomes the Dodgers to town. Freddie Freeman is absolutely on fire right now going 13-for-32 (.406) over his last seven games with two doubles and three home runs. His best home run number is +390 on DraftKings tonight but playing it safer I like his over 0.5 RBI odds (+130) a little better. You can play it even more conservatively and find getting at least two bases at -120 but I like taking the plus odds here.

MLB Bets and Player Props for Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Freddie Freeman OVER 0.5 RBI +130 DraftKings

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.