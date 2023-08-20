MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, August 20

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday, August 20

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Minnesota Twins

The Pirates offense woke up late yesterday, busting Sonny Gray's perfect game with a three-run sixth inning and finishing with seven runs on the night. Andrew McCutchen led the way for the Bucs' bats, collecting five RBI.

The Pirates could potentially put up another crooked number on Sunday, as the Minnesota Twins have tabbed veteran lefty Dallas Keuchel for the start.

Keuchel has only made two appearances as a Twin and has recorded zero strikeouts, a .467 opponent average, and a gross 9.45 ERA in 6.2 innings. The sample may be small, but the numbers are wildly bad. Keuchel allowed six runs in just 1.2 innings in his previous outing against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pittsburgh third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes has been a hot bat in a quiet offense. Since his return from the IL on August 1st, Hayes has hit .300 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 15 games. Hayes is also batting a solid .291 against southpaws this season.

Ryan Borucki appears to be getting a spot start, with Osvaldo Bido following Borucki as the bulk guy. That doesn't appear to be an intimidating duo, but if the Pirates get an early lead on a shaky Keuchel, the Bucs' pen should be able to hold down the lead.

MLB Best Bets for Pirates vs. Twins

Pirates moneyline (+118 FanDuel)

Ke'Bryan Hayes 2+ Hits (+155 FanDuel)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer looks rejuvenated in a Texas Rangers uniform.

In three starts for Texas, Scherzer has posted a 1.80 ERA in 20 innings with 26 strikeouts and a .159 opponent average. Scherzer is coming off a strong outing against the Los Angeles Angeles, allowing just one hit in seven shutout innings and striking out 11 batters.

Scherzer's mound opponent will be Adrian Houser, and things haven't been going as smooth for him.

Houser has had an issue in the early innings, recording a 5.40 ERA in the first inning, a 4.80 ERA in the second inning, and a 6.00 ERA in the third inning. When a typical Rangers lineup starts with Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia, Houser may be in for some more early damage again on Sunday.

Seager has been ridiculously good for Texas this season, and if not for Shohei Ohtani being the greatest baseball player of All-Time, then Seager could very well have been the AL MVP in 2023. Seager is currently hitting .344 with 23 home runs and 77 RBI in just 80 games; his season was slightly shortened by a hamstring strain in April and a thumb sprain in July.

One man that can drive in a run in this game: Nathaniel Lowe. According to his splits, Lowe is more clutch during day games. Lowe has 34 RBI in 73 night games, but 31 RBI in 49 day games, about 20 percent more likely to record an RBI when the sun is up.

MLB Best Bets for Brewers vs. Rangers

Rangers -1.5 (+108 FanDuel)

Corey Seager 2+ Hits (+155 FanDuel)

Nathaniel Lowe 1+ RBI (+140 FanDuel)

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies

Chris Flexen will be on the mound again for the Colorado Rockies, and Flexen has just been flat out bad in 2023. He's got a 7.74 ERA, a .332 opponent average and has allowed 18 home runs in just 61.2 innings. Not good.

Flexen has not recorded a quality start since July 25th, 2022; I'm not betting on him to get his first on Sunday.

Despite being a collectively bad baseball team, a few bats in the White Sox lineup stand out in this matchup.

Andrew Benintendi isn't exactly tearing the cover off the ball lately, batting just .200 over his last 15 games, but he's still hitting much better in day games. Benintendi is hitting .306 in day games, compared to .247 at night.

In his limited history against Flexen, Benintendi is 3-for-6 (.500). Frequently batting leadoff or second, Benintendi should get more than one opportunity to face the Colorado starter.

Luis Robert Jr. has had a great season, which now feels like a waste with the White Sox 15.5 games back in what is probably baseball's weakest division.

Robert is hitting .333 with three home runs in his last seven games, and facing this Rockies pitching staff at Coors Field should do nothing to slow down his blistering bat.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox vs. Rockies