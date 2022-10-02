MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, October 2

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Sunday, October 2

Last Article's Record: 1-2-1, -1.33 units

Season Record: 77-75, +5.34 units

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman has been very hit-and-miss this year, but he seems to be in good form at the moment after a pair of quality starts vs. the Phillies and Yankees. He now makes his final start of the regular season and will be attempting to roll into the playoffs on a good note. Meanwhile, Red Sox starter Michael Wacha has struggled in his last pair of outings, allowing 18 baserunners and nine earned runs over just 9.1 innings (with four homers allowed). Wacha also struggled in his last trip to Toronto, allowing a similar 10 baserunners and four earned runs through five innings. The Sox themselves have struggled of late, losing seven of their last 10 games. Just seems a logical spot for Blue Jays win.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays -1.5, +115 (DraftKings)

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros

Astros starter Luis Garcia had seemingly moved into the bullpen as Houston prepared for their annual playoff run, but he was forced back into the rotation temporarily with Lance McCullers missing his Tuesday start. Garcia has been pitching well of late, recording the win in six of his last seven starts, with the lone miss being a game where he pitched seven innings of one-run ball. The Astros actually do have a little bit to play for while they bide their time waiting for the playoffs to start, as they've already won 103 games this year and will be attempting to tack on a few more before the end of the season to polish up that record for the history books. The Rays have also clinched a playoff spot and will be sending out Corey Kluber today. He's okay at times but can never really be trusted to pitch well nowadays, so I'd guess the Astros keep it rolling in their final Sunday home game of the regular season.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Astros

Houston Astros F5 -0.5, -112 (FanDuel)

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

The emerging Alec Bohm has put up excellent numbers against subpar National lefty Patrick Corbin, going 6-for-17 (.353) with half of his hits going for extra bases (including two homers). Bohm himself has crushed LHP this year, hitting .348 vs. southpaws. Good chance he can find some success today.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies at Nationals

Alec Bohm over 1.5 total bases, +105 (DraftKings)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Toronto Blue Jays -1.5, +115

Houston Astros F5 -0.5, -112

Alec Bohm over 1.5 total bases, +105

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available MLB player props, so we have an easy-to-use MLB odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.