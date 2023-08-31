MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday, Aug. 31

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets & Props to Target for

Aug. 31

We only have four games set to be played across baseball Thursday, three of which will start in the evening. While we have limited options, here are three wagers that could still prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 25-28 (-8.71 units)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves

This is an interesting starting pitching matchup with Spencer Strider taking on Lance Lynn. Strider has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball, allowing just 115 hits and recording 236 strikeouts over 153.1 innings. Lynn doesn't have great overall numbers for the season, but he has a 2.03 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP over five starts since being traded to the Dodgers.

While Lynn has been much better with the Dodgers, he hasn't faced the most difficult of lineups. Four of his five opponents ranked inside the bottom-half of baseball in hits, with three of them even ranking inside the bottom-seven in the category. This will be more difficult against the Braves, who have the most hits in baseball. Combine that with Strider also being on the mound and the Braves are lined up to rack up more hits in this matchup.

Among the Braves' best hitters has been Ronald Acuna Jr., who is firmly in the NL MVP hunt. He has 29 home runs on his way to a .570 slugging percentage, and he has already stolen 61 bases. Lynn has had problems keeping hitters inside the ballpark, allowing 2.0 HR/9. At even odds, taking Acuna to record at least two total bases is appealing.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers vs. Braves

Most hits: Atlanta Braves (-140 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Ronald Acuna Jr. over 1.5 total bases (+100 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

With their record at 10 games under .500, the Padres have been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball. As they continue to play out the string, they are hurting in terms of their starting rotation. Joe Musgrove (shoulder) and Yu Darvish (elbow) are both on the IL, so they have turned to Pedro Avila to fill one of the spots.

Avila was used mostly as a starter in the minors, starting 15 of his 19 appearances. He didn't pitch deep into most games, though, considering he logged a total of 55.2 innings. Part of that can probably be attributed to his 8.57 ERA and 7.10 FIP. He has made eight total appearances for the Padres, two of which were starts. In those outings, he recorded 12 and 13 outs, respectively. Given his track history of poor performance and not pitching deep into games, taking the under on his outs prop is the way to go.

MLB Best Bets for Padres vs. Giants

Pedro Avila under 15.5 outs recorded (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

