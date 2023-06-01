MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday, June 1

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets and Props to Target for June 1

Thursday doesn't bring a ton of action across baseball with just seven games to be played. However, there are still some exciting wagers to consider. Let's highlight three of them that stand out.

Mike Barner's season record: 7-7 (-1.41 units)

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

The Astros' lineup has been a disappointment. Their .706 OPS ranks inside the bottom 10 in baseball and they have scored the 11th-fewest runs. Last year, they ranked inside the top eight in both runs scored and OPS. One of the reasons why their lineup has struggled is that Jose Altuve has been limited to just nine games because of a thumb injury.

Altuve is now back in the lineup and he has shown no signs of his thumb being an issue. He has a 1.013 OPS, hitting two home runs and three doubles. That has helped him record at least two combined hits, runs and RBI in six of his nine games. More success in those departments could be coming in a matchup against Reid Detmers, who has a 1.53 WHIP. Altuve also has a career .382 wOBA against left-handed pitchers.

MLB Best Bets for Astros vs. Angels

Jose Altuve over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-145 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds

There have been plenty of runs scored in this series. After combining for 17 runs in the first game, nine more were scored Wednesday. The Reds won both matchups, moving the Red Sox to 15-13 at home. With so many runs being scored in both games, none of the four starting pitchers logged at least six innings.

The Reds will try to complete the sweep with Hunter Greene on the mound. While he has a 32.8 percent strikeout rate, he has also given up seven home runs over his last five starts. The Red Sox generally do a good job of making contact, striking out the sixth-fewest times in baseball. That could be a problem for Greene. Also, Greene generally hasn't pitched deep into games, logging fewer than six innings in seven of his 11 starts. Don't be surprised if he has a shorting outing at hitter-friendly Fenway Park.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox vs. Reds

Hunter Greene under 17.5 outs recorded (-150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

The Twins lead the AL Central despite having a mediocre 29-27 record. Sitting in third place in the division is the Guardians, who are three games behind them in the loss column. One of the reasons why the Guardians have struggled is that their lineup has been a disappointment, to say the least. They have the second-worst OPS, have scored the second-fewest runs and have hit the fewest home runs in baseball.

Looking to exploit their issues Thursday will be Pablo Lopez, who the Twins acquired from the Marlins during the offseason. He does a good job of keeping hitters off base, posting a 1.18 WHIP for his career. This season, he has a 1.13 WHIP. That has helped him log at least six innings in seven of his 11 starts. With the Guardians' struggles to get on base, expect Lopez to pitch deep into yet another outing.

MLB Best Bets for Twins vs. Guardians

Pablo Lopez over 17.5 outs recorded (-165 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Jose Altuve over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-145 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Hunter Greene under 17.5 outs recorded (-150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Pablo Lopez over 17.5 outs recorded (-165 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

