MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, April 18

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets and Props to Target for April 18

Tuesday brings a packed slate of games that includes two doubleheaders. There are a bevy of betting options to wade through, so let's try to narrow down the field by highlighting a few that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 2-1 (+0.45 units)

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

The Twins have struggled offensively, scoring the sixth-fewest runs in baseball. They are tied for the seventh-most strikeouts and they have the sixth-lowest slugging percentage. They have dealt with some injuries and are currently without Joey Gallo (ribs), Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Jorge Polanco (knee).

Even with their struggles out of the gate, this could be shaping up for them to break out of their slump. Starting for the Red Sox will be Chris Sale, who has struggled through his first three starts. He logged five or fewer innings and allowed at least three runs in each of them, which included an outing against another struggling lineup in the Tigers. Throw in plus odds for this wager and it's just too good to pass up.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox vs. Twins

Twins over 2.5 runs first five innings (+120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

This is a star-studded series at Yankee Stadium. The downside for the Yankees is that they will be missing slugger Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), who is on the IL yet again. The Angels have a mostly healthy lineup, with Jared Walsh (head) being their only absence of note.

The Angels could get off to a fast start in this matchup with Clarke Schmidt starting for the Yankees. He hasn't made it past four innings in any of his previous three outings, posting an 8.44 ERA and a 1.97 WHIP. He allowed 16 hits over 10.2 innings, three of which were home runs.

On the Yankees' side, Anthony Volpe is an appealing option to steal a base. He hasn't hit for a high average, but he does have a 14.5 percent walk rate. When he gets on, he runs, stealing seven bases so far. He could find himself on base at least one time against Jose Suarez, who has a career 1.42 WHIP.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees vs. Angels

Angels over 1.5 runs first five innings (-160 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Anthony Volpe over 0.5 stolen bases (+265 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 0.5 units

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates exploded for 14 runs in their win over the Rockies at Coors Field on Monday. They did most of their damage against Rockies' starter Kyle Freeland, who allowed nine runs (seven earned) over 2.2 innings. The Pirates scored at least one run in each of the first three innings, including six runs in the second inning.

A matchup against Jose Urena leaves the Pirates with another favorable opportunity to get off to a hot start. He has allowed at least three runs in each of his first three starts, failing to make it out of the third inning in two of them. He has posted a WHIP of at least 1.48 in each of the last four seasons, which has contributed to his career 4.87 ERA. Add in the Coors Field factor and look the Pirates to start scoring early and often.

MLB Player Props for Rockies vs. Pirates

Pirates over 1.5 runs first three innings (-155 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

