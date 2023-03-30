MLB Picks Today: Opening Day Expert Picks and Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Tonight: MLB Bets to Target for Opening Day

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

My pick to win it all in the Braves going against the team I think is the worst in baseball. When Patrick Corbin is your Opening Day starter, you have problems. One of my favorite bets last year was the Braves team totals OVER, especially against weaker pitchers. This team just mashes and Corbin had a 6.31 ERA and 1.70 WHIP, but even worse in four starts against the Braves (9.42 ERA, 2.37 WHIP). Just ugly folks. Happy Corbin Day starts off early this season for the Braves as I like two plays for them.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Nationals

Braves -1.5 runs for 2.9 units (DraftKings -145)

Braves OVER 4.5 runs for 1.24 units (FanDuel -124)

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

I will mention my favorite angles often to start the season and another one is taking the UNDER F5 when there are two aces on the mound. Especially when there is a low game total (6.5) and the game is in a pitcher-friendly environment. Every box is checked in this game with Max Scherzer going against Sandy Alcantara.

The Marlins are right there with the Rockies as the worst-scoring teams on the road in the first five innings (1.67 runs per game).

MLB Best Bets for Mets at Marlins

Mets/Marlins UNDER 3.5 runs F5 for 1.42 units (FanDuel -142)

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

One of my favorite bets last year in addition to Braves OVER team totals was going UNDER on the Rockies team totals on the road (29-50, -30.25 units). Blake Snell's numbers after July 1 were very strong - 2.53 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 133 strikeouts, 32 walks in 92.2 innings, while German Marquez was one of the worst F5 pitchers (8-18-6, 31%, -$1012)

Taking a team total UNDER of just 2.5 runs is a tough proposition, but the Rockies were just so bad on the road not only last year, but historically. Another angle I was looking to play on this game was not risking the total with the Padres bullpen and looking at UNDER Rockies F5 but that option is not on the board. But, Snell under 1.5 earned runs is just about as close so take that as well. Out of 17 starts after July 1, Snell only allowed more than 2 earned runs in three of those starts including one of those at Coors Field.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies at Padres

Blake Snell UNDER 1.5 earned runs for 1.35 units (DraftKings -135)

Padres -0.5 runs F5 for 2.5 units (FanDuel -124)

