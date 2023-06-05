MLB Picks Tonight: Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, June 5

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, June 5

Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 Runs (-120 DraftKings)

This seems like a lopsided matchup to me with Joey Wentz (7.28 ERA) taking on Aaron Nola on the road. While Nola has an unfavorable 4.70 ERA himself, his 1.13 WHIP suggests he's been a bit unlucky. Nola has pitched better at home this season and since 2021 and his home run problems this season shouldn't be an issue against the Tigers who have the third-lowest home runs on the road against right-handed pitching. The Phillies bats should do their job against Wentz as they had a .335 wOBA against southpaws last season, the fourth-best mark in baseball.

Best Bets For Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

Houston Astros over 4.5 Runs (-120 DraftKings)

This line is 5 runs, (-102) on FanDuel and I'd rather lay the extra juice and get the win at five runs instead of having to worry about a tie. This is a complete fade of Alek Manoah who has looked terrible as of late with a 6.75 ERA and a 1.97 WHIP over the last month. He's averaged less than five innings pitches in his last seven starts meaning the Astros should get to hittable secondary pitching in the middle of the game and the Astros has a top-10 wOBA (.321) on the road this season against right-handed pitching and their 267 runs scored this season is in the top half of the league (and for runs per game too).

Best Team Props for Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers

Nolan Arenado 1+ RBI (+115 DraftKings)

Arenado should be in his usual cleanup spot and he comes into the game in good form with a .929 OPS over the last week. He'll get Martin Perez tonight and Arenado has always hit lefties better sporting a .940 OPS against that handedness since 2021. It doesn't hurt that Arenado has a home run against Perez in nine plate appearances and had a dinger for the Cardinals only run yesterday in Pittsburgh.

Best Player Props for St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers

