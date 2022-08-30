MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Tuesday, August 30

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks for Tuesday, August 30

Last Article's Record: 2-4 -3.09 units

Season Record:161-147-4 +24.41 units

Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles

On paper, the pitching matchup of Cal Quantrill vs. Spenser Watkins does not scream marquee, but there is value in both pitchers who have been pitching well recently. Both pitchers have an ERA around 3.00 over their last seven starts.

The Orioles have gone UNDER in 10 out of their last 12 games and the Guardians have gone UNDER in 15 out of their last 20 (1-8-1 UNDER last 10). Those are strong trends both on the pitching and team side.

MLB Best Bets for Guardians at Orioles

Guardians/Orioles UNDER 8.5 runs for 1 RW buck (BetMGM)

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

Much like the first game, we have two decent starting pitchers without huge fanfare. George Kirby was a top prospect before getting promoted and has delivered above expectations. But Matt Manning has a 2.37 ERA in 7 starts, with even stronger numbers at home (0.69 ERA in 4 starts). The Tigers are a weak offensive team, especially against right-handed pitchers, which has me on the under 8.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at Tigers

Mariners/Tigers UNDER 8 runs for 1.20 RW buck (FanDuel -120)

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

The line in this game is all you need to know about how far the White Sox and Lucas Giolito have fallen from a year ago. The White Sox are currently -134 home favorites against Brady Singer and the Royals. A year ago, this line could have been -334 on the White Sox. But Giolito has had a disastrous 2022 with a 5.14 ERA and the White Sox are 2 games under .500.

Meanwhile, Singer looks to have come into his own with a 1.79 ERA in his last seven starts. We have even more data when it comes to head-to-head, as Singer has a 1.87 ERA in his last five starts vs. the White Sox. Giolito has a 5.54 ERA in his last 5 starts against the Royals.

As crazy as it sounds, you can make a strong case the Royals and Singer should be favored in this game.

MLB Best Bets for Royals at White Sox

Royals +120 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +100)

Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves

This line opened Braves -350 and immediately went to Braves -375 or higher. A complete mismatch with Jose Urena vs. Max Fried along with the Rockies' poor road splits have made this game a must-play. While Urena's ERA of 5.98 ERA is disturbing, the road ERA is 4.21. Fried has a 2.52 ERA and is relatively the same home or road.

While we never lay -350 plus, there are ways to bet this game and find an edge. It is very tempting to lay -2.5 runs in this spot, but I will stick with the standard -1.5 run line at -165.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies at Braves

Braves -1.5 runs for 1.65 RW buck (DraftKings -165)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.