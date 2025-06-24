Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 24: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 1-3 (-2.20 units) (parlays will not count for or against record, but will for units)

Season 72-76-1 (-7.46 units)

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets Tuesday, be sure to check out these key betting numbers.

We are seeing some insane heat right now, so pay attention to the temperatures and humidity while looking at totals.

Road Favorites - Dodgers -230 at Rockies, Red Sox -190 at Angels, Yankees -160 at Reds

Home Favorites (Largest) - Tigers -290 vs Athletics, Brewers -200 vs Pirates, Giants -180 vs. Marlins

Totals - Dodgers/Rockies 11.5, Orioles/Rangers 9.5-10.0, Reds/Yankees 9.5

Phillies/Astros 7.0, Athletics/Tigers 7.0

MLB Line Movement

Braves -15, White Sox -20, Brewers -20

Bullpen Rankings (updated 6/24/25; xFIP, K/9, BB/9, HR/9 Last 30 Days)

Top 10 (Orioles, Rays, Braves, Padres, Rangers, Astros, Cubs, Brewers, Cardinals, Red Sox). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Nationals, Phillies, Rockies, Athletics, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Angels, Yankees, Reds). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on the F5 inning lines.

Athletics vs Detroit Tigers Betting Insights

When Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal is on the mound at home, you have to find a way to bet it, but taking -290 is not feasible unless you are working it into a parlay. Athletics RHP Luis Severino has been significantly better on the road versus at home, so the under on the full game or F5 are options.

Severino at home - 6.79 ERA, 1.60 WHIP

Severino on the road - 0.93 ERA, 0.96 WHIP

The Tigers are 8-2 in the last 10 home starts Skubal, while the under is 7-2-1 in that span. The Under is 5-1 in Severino's six road starts.

OPTIONS

Tigers -1.5 F5 +105

F5 Total UNDER 3.5 runs +105

A's UNDER 2.5 runs -130

MLB Best Bets: Athletics/Tigers UNDER 7.5 for 1 unit (FanDuel -120)

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Best Bets and Predictions

Astros LHP Framber Valdez is on a heater right now with six wins in a row, and he is especially hot at home with a 1.61 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 10.6 K/9, and 0.3 HR/9. Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez's past three road starts have gone Under with total of 6, 3, and 2.

I do not cover player props in this article, but take a look at Valdez to get a win at +165 or better.

MLB Best Bets: Phillies/Astros UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 unit (ESPN Bet -120)

Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Angels Best Bets and Predictions

As a Red Sox fan, I have tried to stay away from betting for or against them, especially with how frustrating this team is. But LHP Garrett Crochet has been one of the best pitchers in baseball, and the matchup against LHP Tyler Anderson significantly favors him. In six out of the last seven starts by Crochet, the games have gone Under, and the Red Sox are 4-0 in his past four outings.

MLB Best Bets: Red Sox -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM -110)

MLB Picks Today Recap