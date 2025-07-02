Explore Wednesday's DraftKings MLB slate with pitcher options like Shota Imanaga, recently returned from injury, and value bats such as Michael Conforto. Key matchups include Angels vs. Braves.

We have two significant slates to work with on Wednesday, the first of which has an early kickoff of 12:10 pm ET, consisting of five games. We'll focus on the main slate, which includes 10 matchups and begins at 7:07 pm ET.

Pitchers

There is a good mix of elite and depth options at pitcher, opening a lot of different ways to build a lineup. Jacob Misiorowski ($10,500) is the highest-priced pitcher, but Logan Gilbert ($9,500) should be the top option. He has struggled with the long ball since returning from the injured list, but he has a dominant 23:2 K:BB and faces a Royals' lineup that has struggled most of the season.

Shota Imanaga ($8,500) is making his second start in his return from the injured list and was okay in his initial outing. He should have a chance to improve Wednesday, as the Guardians have the sixth-worst wOBA in the league and a top-10 strikeout rate.

Will Warren ($7,800) and Yusei Kikuchi ($7,700) are both solid options in the middle pricing tier. Warren has an elite 29.6 percent strikeout rate for the season. His struggles with control have held him back at times, but he has at least 15 DraftKings points in nine of 11 starts since the beginning of May. Kikuchi got off to a disappointing start to the season, but he has at least nine strikeouts in three consecutive outings. A matchup in Atlanta is tough, but he's priced in a way where the risk is worth the potential reward.

Landen Roupp ($6,800) is a decent punt option thanks to his ability to generate whiffs relative to his price (20.6 K percentage), but he does have a tough matchup against Arizona.

Top Hitters

Hitters at Coors Field are always worth highlighting, and Houston draws a very exploitable matchup against Austin Gomber. The lineup is shorthanded in the absence of Yordan Alvarez (hand) and Jeremy Pena (groin), but Isaac Paredes ($4,800) should be in consideration.

Corey Seager ($3,800) is something between a value and a top hitting option, but he's a priority target regardless of classification. He has started to turn things around (1.086 OPS across his last 10 games) and draws a matchup against Tomoyuki Sugano, who is vulnerable due to his low strikeout rate and high home-run rate.

Value Bats

Michael Conforto ($3,000) has had a disappointing season but he should be in a good position to produce Wednesday. Sean Burke has allowed 1.41 HR/9 against lefties this season, and Conforto has hit two of his six home runs this season across his last 10 games.

Abraham Toro ($2,800) is hitting third in Boston's lineup against right-handed pitchers within the last week, and he's delivered big performances of 23 and 13 DK points. He and the Red Sox will face Nick Martinez, who has primarily pitched well but has allowed at least four earned runs in five of his 16 starts this season.

Stacks to Consider

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta (Didier Fuentes): Mike Trout ($4,700), Jo Adell ($3,900), Taylor Ward ($4,500)

Both offenses let us down Tuesday night, but we'll head right back to Atlanta on Wednesday. Fuentes was rushed to the majors due to injuries in Atlanta's rotation, and it's showed, as he's allowed 10 earned runs across 8.1 big-league innings and two starts. The Angels have been roughly a league-average lineup of late, but the top of the order is capable of being productive. Zach Neto ($5,000) is also a solid option after his return to the lineup Tuesday.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets (Blake Tidwell): Jackson Chourio ($4,800), Christian Yelich ($5,300), William Contreras ($4,500)

There are a few good options to stack against, but Tidwell is another inexperienced option that has looked overwhelmed. He has allowed 12 earned runs across 10.2 big-league innings. The Brewers are a league-average lineup but they have enough firepower to take advantage of this matchup.

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.