Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Baseball begins the week with 10 games on the schedule Monday, all of which are included in the main slate on Yahoo. Let's dig into the options and highlight some pitchers and hitters who could exploit favorable matchups.

Pitchers

Logan Gilbert ($43) has used a 0.98 WHIP to build a 3.66 ERA that is supported by a 3.47 FIP. He also usually provides the Mariners with significant length, logging at least six innings in 12 of his 18 starts. Another valuable stat line could be coming in a matchup with the Twins, who rank inside the bottom-10 in baseball in both OPS and runs scored.

Sonny Gray ($38) did not pitch well in his last start, giving up six runs over six innings to the Orioles. With that being said, that marked the first time all season in which he allowed more than three runs in a start. He has even given up one or no runs in nine of his 18 starts. Look for him to bounce back in a big way against the Mariners, who have the seventh-worst OPS in baseball.

Matt Manning ($34) has been limited to five starts this season because of a foot injury. He ended the first half on a high note, logging 6.2 hitless innings against the Blue Jays. That lowered his WHIP to 1.03 over his 29 innings. Up next is a matchup with the Royals, who have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball. That makes Manning an appealing option at his cheap salary.

Top Targets

Jordan Lyles ($29) had a rare strong performance in his last outing, limiting the Guardians to one run over five innings. However, he has allowed 20 home runs over 96.2 innings and he has just a 16.7 percent strikeout rate. That has contributed to his 6.42 ERA and 5.51 FIP. The Tigers don't have a ton of dangerous hitters, but facing Lyles makes both Spencer Torkelson ($17) and Kerry Carpenter ($21) viable options. Torkelson is slugging .558 over his last 13 games, while Carpenter has launched four home runs over his last nine games.

Bargain Bats

Jesus Sanchez ($12) has been one of the Marlins more productive hitters lately. Over his last 11 games, he is 13-for-39 (.333) with three home runs and three doubles. At his cheap salary, he could be worth taking on a chance on against Miles Mikolas ($34), who has given up at least four runs in four of his last seven starts.

Bryan Reynolds ($11) has been a disappointment this season with a pedestrian 109 wRC+. However, he is one of the more dangerous hitters on the Pirates and he has logged at least one hit in six of their last nine games. With the Guardians set to go with a bullpen game that will begin with opener Xzavion Curry ($25), Reynolds has an opportunity to provide value.

Stacks to Consider

Angels vs. Luis Severino ($28), Yankees: Shohei Ohtani ($27), Mickey Moniak ($20), Mike Moustakas ($16)

Simply put, Severino has been awful. He and the Yankees insist that he is healthy, but he has never performed so poorly in his career. His ERA checks in a 7.38, and his 6.38 FIP isn't much better. He has allowed a whopping 2.3 HR/9, while his strikeout rate of 17.8 percent is nearly nine percentage points lower than his career mark. Even with the Angels dealing with injuries, they could still score runs in bunches based on this matchup. Their injuries have opened up added opportunities for Moniak, who has delivered with a 169 wRC+.

Nationals vs. Drew Smyly ($31), Cubs: Lane Thomas ($20), Joey Meneses ($16), Keibert Ruiz ($10)

The wheels are starting to come off for Smyly, who has a 1.91 WHIP over his last eight starts. During that span, he gave up nine home runs and issued 22 walks over 38.2 innings. This could be an uphill battle for him against the Nationals, who have the eighth-highest OPS in baseball against left-handed pitchers. A key player for a Nationals stack has to be Thomas, who has a ridiculous .455 wOBA against lefties this season.

Giants vs. Brandon Williamson ($28), Reds: J.D. Davis ($10), Luis Matos ($10), Patrick Bailey ($11)

Williamson has not pitched well during his first season in the majors, posting a 5.21 ERA and a 5.17 FIP. He has given up 1.5 HR/9 while recording just a 19.0 percent strikeout rate. The Giants have a left-handed heavy lineup, but these three players have an opportunity to exploit Williamson's struggles and all have cheap salaries that can help balance out your budget. In particular, Bailey has a 173 wRC+ versus southpaws.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.