Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

Baseball starts off the week with nine games on the schedule Monday, eight of which will make up the main slate on Yahoo. Let's dive into the matchups and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider.

Pitchers

After missing two weeks with a back issue, Tyler Glasnow ($58) is set to make his return for the Rays. Before the injury, he had recorded a 2.08 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP over his previous seven starts. He has a robust 34.5 percent strikeout rate for the season and could dominate in that department again when he faces the Giants, who have struck out the fourth-most times in baseball.

Logan Gilbert ($42) dominated the Padres in his last start, recording 12 strikeouts and allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. He has given up two or fewer runs in five of his last seven starts, leaving him with a 3.66 ERA and a 3.43 FIP for the season. He stands out for his matchup with the Royals, who have scored the third-fewest runs in baseball.

Miles Mikolas ($33) only has a 16.5 percent strikeout rate, which doesn't leave him with a ton of upside in DFS. However, a matchup against the Athletics might be too good to ignore. They have scored the fewest runs in baseball, and Mikolas could even generate some extra swings and misses since they have struck out the eighth-most times in baseball.

Top Targets

The Pirates will send Quinn Priester ($25) to the mound when they take on the Mets. He has been dreadful, allowing 23 runs over 23.2 innings. He has shown a lack of control, issuing 15 walks on his way to a 1.90 WHIP. The Mets' lineup has been scuffling, but this is still an opportune matchup to deploy Pete Alonso ($23). He has already launched 35 home runs, putting him on pace to hit at least 40 of them for the second straight season.

Nolan Arenado ($18) crushes left-handed pitchers. He has a very good .356 wOBA against righties for his career, but he has a .404 wOBA against lefties. He will face an underwhelming one in JP Sears ($30), who has given up 1.8 HR/9 and recorded a 5.01 FIP this season.

Bargain Bats

It's not often that Fernando Tatis Jr. ($12) has a salary this low. He's having a down season by his standards, but he still has 19 home runs and 19 stolen bases over 98 games. Don't be surprised if he exploits a matchup against Grayson Rodriguez ($29), who has a 5.84 ERA and a 4.68 FIP during his rookie campaign.

The Mariners acquired Teoscar Hernandez ($9) in the offseason with the hopes that he would provide a jolt to their lineup. He has disappointed, posting a .167 ISO and a .300 wOBA. He has been a bit better on the road, posting a .176 ISO and a .318 wOBA away from Seattle. His salary is cheap enough to make him worth the risk against Brady Singer ($35), who is not an overwhelming force with his 19.4 percent strikeout rate.

Stacks to Consider

Diamondbacks vs. Chris Flexen ($25), Rockies: Corbin Carroll ($21), Ketel Marte ($21), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($16)

Flexen has made three starts since joining the Rockies. It hasn't gone well with him allowing 14 runs (13 earned) over 13.2 innings. He has been taken deep 17 times over 55.2 innings this season, which is a recipe for disaster at Coors Field. Bringing plenty of power to the plate will be Carroll, who has a .241 ISO.

Rangers vs. Patrick Sandoval ($32), Angels: Corey Seager ($27), Marcus Semien ($21), Adolis Garcia ($19)

Sandoval allows too many baserunners, recording a 1.37 WHIP this season. He has been even worse on the road, where he has a 1.44 WHIP. That could lead to a big night for the Rangers, who have the second-highest OPS in baseball. While he doesn't have a platoon advantage with a lefty on the mound, that doesn't mean you should shy away from Seager for a Rangers stack. He has recorded a .975 OPS versus southpaws this season.

Braves vs. Clarke Schmidt ($35), Yankees: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($27), Matt Olson ($27), Austin Riley ($25)

Schmidt has actually performed well for the Yankees, allowing three or fewer runs in each of his last 14 starts. However, the Braves are still a top team to stack whenever they are in action. They have a staggering .870 OPS at home and have hit the most home runs in baseball. One of their key contributors continues to be Riley, who has a .233 ISO and a .360 wOBA.

