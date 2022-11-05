Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

The World Series could end Saturday. If the Astros win at home, they take another ring. But of course, the Phillies could force a Game 7. For DFS purposes, you have $75 in salary to divvy out to five players. Your Megastar earns you double the points, and your Superstar nets you 1.5 times the points. For perhaps the final time in the 2022 MLB season, here is my lineup.

MEGASTAR

Alex Bregman, HOU vs. PHI ($17): I like the Astros' chances versus Zack Wheeler better than I like the Phillies' prospects against Framber Valdez. Wheeler posted a 3.84 ERA on the road and doesn't suppress home runs to the same level as Valdez. Righties actually hit Wheeler better, and Bregman is a right-hander who fares better against fellow righties with an .881 OPS. He's also produced a .972 at home.

SUPERSTAR

Kyle Tucker, HOU vs. PHI ($16): Tucker is a lefty, but he's also a great hitter at a sensible salary based on his skills. He hit 30 home runs and stole 25 bases this season, and swiping second is easier against righties. And since 2020, Tucker has managed an .889 OPS versus right-handed pitchers.

FLEX

Bryce Harper, PHI at HOU ($22): Because of the matchup, I didn't want Harper as my Megastar or Superstar, but I still want him in the lineup. He's been the best hitter in the postseason with an 1.236 OPS and six home runs. Harper has also registered a 1.026 against righties the last two years. If the Phillies do anything offensively, it will likely start with him.

Jose Altuve, HOU vs. PHI ($12): Altuve started the playoffs ice cold, and his overall numbers are poor as a result. However, he's recorded 10 hits in his last eight games. Altuve is a career .307 hitter for a reason while having posting a .971 home OPS in 2022.

Jean Segura, PHI at HOU ($7): Valdez's strengths don't hit Segura in his strengths. The Houston hurler doesn't allow home runs and is the king of the ground ball. Segura isn't a power hitter with a career .285 who batted .277 this year. He's someone who hits singles and doubles and steals bases. At this salary, Segura provides upside mainly because he doesn't rely on the long ball.

