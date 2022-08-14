Yahoo DFS Baseball: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

It's the end of yet another weekend of MLB action. Fortunately, Sunday tends to bring the goods. As per usual, Yahoo has eschewed the Peacock game at noon, but the other 14 games are up for consideration for your DFS lineup. Here are some guys to consider for those lineups.

Pitching

Tyler Anderson, LAD at KC ($45): Anderson joined the Dodgers, got the best offense in baseball behind him, and now has a 13-1 record. Of course, he's been no slouch himself, as he has a 2.72 ERA. The Royals are 24th in runs scored and no longer have Andrew Benintendi or Whit Merrifield.

Alex Wood, SF vs. PIT ($44): Wood is outperforming his ERA even more this year than last year. He has a 4.17 ERA but a 3.43 FIP. The Pirates are 28th in runs scored and team OPS, so I expect him to do better than either of those numbers in this matchup.

Cristian Javier, HOU vs. OAK ($40): I didn't want to pull the trigger on Lance Lynn, though he's facing the Tigers, who have the league's worst offense. Oakland has MLB's second-worst offense, and Javier has been a solid starter. He has a 3.14 ERA on the season and a 3.38 ERA in his career.

Top Targets

By and large, Corey Seager ($19) has delivered on his big contract from the Rangers, particularly at home. He has a .932 OPS in his new ballpark, and for a lefty he handles southpaws quite well. That won't be an issue out of the gate, though, as the Mariners are starting righty Logan Gilbert. Gilbert's last two starts have been brutal, as he's given up 13 runs in 9.1 innings.

The Coors Field magic has grabbed Randal Grichuk ($19) in his first season with the Rockies. He has an .865 OPS at home, and he also has a .930 OPS against lefties. Lefty Tommy Henry has only made two starts in MLB, so his 3.75 ERA doesn't mean much. He had a 3.83 ERA in Triple-A, though.

Bargain Bats

It hasn't been a great year for the Red Sox, but Rafael Devers ($18) has been having arguably his best season, slashing .303/.360/.570 with 24 home runs in 98 games. That includes a 1.002 OPS versus righties. Righty Jameson Taillon has had issues on the road since joining the Yankees. Over the last two seasons, he has a 5.50 ERA in away games.

There is certainly home run upside with Joc Pederson ($9), at least when he gets to face a righty. He has 17 home runs this year, 15 of them coming against righties (and he's slugged .500 in those matchups as well). Zach Thompson has had a lot of issues with home runs, having allowed 1.59 homers per nine innings this year.

Stacks to Consider

Braves at Marlins (Braxton Garrett): Austin Riley ($24), Matt Olson ($19), William Contreras ($15)

Garrett has a career 4.49 ERA. He's also let righties him .275 against him in his career. I have two righties in this stack, but also one lefty, as Garrett has given up a .265 average to southpaws for good measure.

Riley has followed up his breakout campaign in 2021 with a .294/.356/.582 slash line. He's also hit 30 home runs in only 113 games. Olson is a lefty facing a lefty, but much how Garrett hasn't always had success against southpaws, Olson typically doesn't struggle in these matchups. Since 2020, he has an .852 OPS when taking on lefties. Contreras brings legitimate hitting skills to the catcher position, and you need a catcher in Yahoo lineups. The 24-year-old has slashed .259/.338/.524 with 15 home runs in only 62 games.

Twins at Angels (Tucker Davidson): Byron Buxton ($24), Gio Urshela ($19), Carlos Correa ($15)

Davidson has made five appearances this season (four starts) and posted a 7.91 ERA. Down in Triple-A he had a 4.59 ERA, so it's not like he was crushing it in the minors. The Angels picked him up in the Raisel Iglesias trade and gave him a chance, and he went out and allowed six hits and five walks in four innings against the Mariners. Now he has to face the Twins.

Buxton is all or nothing, but man does he have power. He's hit 27 home runs in 85 games, and over the last four seasons he's slugged .566. Across the last three weeks, admittedly with a few missed games in the mix, Urshela has a .975 OPS. In his first season as a Twin, he has a .771 OPS on the road. Correa has not quite been as hoped for in Twins territory, but he's hit .268 with 14 home runs. Since 2020, he has an .804 OPS versus lefties.

Diamondbacks at Rockies (Ryan Feltner): Daulton Varsho ($23), Christian Walker ($19) Josh Rojas ($18)

The Rockies have decided to keep Feltner in the rotation because, well, what else are they going to do? It's another lost season in Denver. In his career, Feltner has a 6.66 ERA, which is not a good sign whether or not you are into numerology. At home, he's posted a 7.48 ERA and has allowed a whopping 2.5 home runs per nine innings. Coors Field is not his friend.

Varsho has 16 home runs and eight stolen bases. He also has an .805 OPS versus righties and a .781 OPS on the road. Walker swings for the fences, so he has a .211 average but 26 home runs. On the road he's slugged .486, and being a power hitter plays well in Coors. Rojas is not much of a power guy, but he has a .276 average, a .348 OBP, and 14 stolen bases. The lefty also has 16 doubles after hitting 32 last year, and Coors is also a doubles park.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.