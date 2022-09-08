Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Thursday won't bring much baseball to the table. There are only seven games scheduled, two of which come in a doubleheader between the Brewers and Giants. The start times are spread throughout the day and evening, as well. The early games include a matchup between Adam Wainwright and Josiah Gray when the Cardinals host the Nationals. The night portion of the slate includes the injury-riddled Yankees playing the final game of their series with the Twins. We won't have a ton of options to choose from on Yahoo, but here are some pitchers and hitters who could still help you win some money.

Pitchers

Dylan Cease ($54) provided yet another masterful performance in his last start, falling one batter short of throwing a no-hitter in a complete game shutout of the Twins. For the season, he now has a 2.13 ERA, 3.02 FIP and a 31.4 percent strikeout rate. Look for him to keep rolling in a matchup with the Athletics, who have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball.

Adam Wainwright ($42) has not pitched well on the road, recording a 4.31 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. However, he has a 2.41 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP at home, which is where he will face the Nationals. Despite his 19.2 percent strikeout rate capping his upside, Wainwright is still a top option for this limited slate.

The Athletics might have found themselves a mainstay of their starting rotation for years to come in JP Sears ($35), who they acquired from the Yankees in the Frankie Montas trade. He had an ERA below 2.00 at Triple-A, and he has a 2.37 ERA and a 3.56 FIP across 49.1 innings in the majors. Given that he hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his 12 appearances, he could be worth the risk in a matchup against the White Sox.

Top Targets

Aaron Judge ($27) is on another planet right now. He hit another home run Wednesday, giving him 55 for the season. Across his last 17 games, he is 20-for-56 (.357) with nine home runs and a .507 OBP. While Sonny Gray ($44) doesn't provide the easiest of matchups, Judge is so hot right now that it's difficult to resist adding him to your entry.

Jake Fraley ($17) has been a pleasant surprise down the stretch for the Reds, hitting 9-for-30 (.300) with two home runs and a .400 OBP over his last 10 games. Add in his .390 wOBA versus right-handed pitchers this season and he's an appealing option for his matchup with Adrian Sampson ($27).

Bargain Bats

For those who decide not to take a chance on Sears, Andrew Vaughn ($12) is an appealing outfield target. He has a .351 wOBA against left-handed pitchers this season, and he doesn't swing-and-miss much, given his 16.3 percent strikeout rate.

Kyle Gibson ($40) has proven to be an innings-eater for the Phillies, but his 4.48 ERA and 4.22 FIP don't exactly instill much confidence in him. He has just a 19.6 percent strikeout rate, which is actually a slight improvement from his career 18.5 percent mark. A matchup against the Marlins is anything but daunting, but Jon Berti ($12) is still a viable option. He's proven that he can create havoc on the base paths, stealing 32 bases over 77 games.

Stacks to Consider

Cardinals vs. Josiah Gray ($28), Nationals: Paul Goldschmidt ($24), Nolan Arenado ($21), Lars Nootbaar ($18)

Gray just can't seem to keep hitters inside the ball park. He's given up at least one home run in 11 straight starts, and has allowed 2.4 HR/9 for his career. Despite an underwhelming offensive performance from the Cardinals on Wednesday, they could hang a crooked number in this matchup. With Goldschmidt having hit at least 31 home runs in each of the las five full seasons, he's a key option to build any Cardinals' stack around.

Cubs vs. Luis Cessa ($28), Reds: Ian Happ ($20), Seiya Suzuki ($18), Nico Hoerner ($14)

After blowing up their starting rotation at the trade deadline, the Reds are ready to try just about anyone in their starting rotation. They recently turned to Cessa, who has made 36 of his 40 appearances this season out of the bullpen. He only threw 69 pitches in his last outing, so the Reds might need to go to the bullpen early in this game. That could be troublesome, since they have the highest bullpen ERA in baseball. One of the Cubs' most dangerous hitters has been Happ, who has 16 home runs to go along with his 124 wRC+.

