Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

Tuesday brings another packed slate of baseball consisting of 14 games. That leaves us with plenty of options to choose from on Yahoo, so let's try and narrow down the field by highlighting some pitchers and hitters to target.

Pitchers

Shane Bieber ($56) looked as sharp as ever in his first start of the season, holding the Mariners scoreless over six innings. He only had three strikeouts, but he was never really in that much trouble, allowing six hits and not issuing a single walk. A great matchup awaits him against the Athletics in the pitcher-friendly Oakland Coliseum.

Like Bieber, Framber Valdez ($51) did not allow a run in his season debut. He logged five scoreless innings against the White Sox, allowing six hits and posting four strikeouts. In his stellar 2022 season, he had a 1.16 WHIP and allowed only 11 home runs across 201.1 innings. More success should be in the cards against the Tigers, who hit the fewest home runs and had the second-worst OPS in baseball last season.

Going back to the Guardians and Athletics game, JP Sears ($25) might be worth considering in tournament play. After recording a combined 3.86 ERA and a 4.21 FIP with the Yankees and Athletics last season, he is going to get a shot at being a regular member of Oakland's starting rotation. He generally did a good job of limiting home runs in the minors, and he allowed just eight over 70 innings last season. The Guardians had the third-worst OPS versus left-handed pitchers last year, so Sears might be able to provide value.

Top Targets

The Nationals will send yet another underwhelming starting pitcher to the mound in Chad Kuhl ($26). He started 27 games for the Rockies least season, finishing with a 5.26 FIP and a 1.55 WHIP. For his career, he has a 4.76 FIP and a 1.45 WHIP. The Rays could score a lot of runs in this matchup, meaning Wander Franco ($22) is a top hitter to target. He does a great job of making contact and has collected at least two hits in three of four games so far.

Bryan Reynolds ($19) went deep twice against the Red Sox on Monday, giving him three home runs already for the season. He hit a career high 27 home runs last season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he posts his first 30-homer campaign. This is a great matchup for him to stay hot with Nick Pivetta ($31) starting for the Red Sox. The last two seasons, Pivetta has a 5.07 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP at home.

Bargain Bats

Going back to the Rays' matchup against Kuhl, Isaac Paredes ($7) is someone to target at a cheaper salary. He hit a home run in the series opener Monday, which comes on the heels of him hitting 20 home runs over just 111 games last season. Kuhl has had problems keeping hitters inside the ballpark, allowing at least 1.5 HR/9 in each of the last three seasons.

The Yankees' lineup has looked great with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton clobbering home runs, and Anthony Volpe providing speed out of the ninth spot. DJ LeMahieu ($11) has been hitting leadoff, which is an ideal position in the batting order given who is behind him, and the prospects of Volpe being on base in front of him as the game moves along. He looks to have put his toe injury from last season behind him, hitting 4-for-13 with a double and a triple through three games. This could end up being mostly a bullpen game for the Phillies with Matt Strahm ($25) on the mound. He made 50 appearances for the Red Sox last season, logging a total of 44.2 innings out of the bullpen.

Stacks to Consider

Cardinals vs. Dylan Dodd ($31), Braves: Paul Goldschmidt ($21), Nolan Arenado ($21), Jordan Walker ($17)

This will be the major league debut for Dodd, who was selected in the third round of the 2021 Draft. He has appeared in just one game above Double-A, so this is going to be a big jump for him. Not only is it his first start in the majors, but he will do it in St. Louis against a tough lineup. The inexperienced lefty being on the mound makes Goldschmidt, who has a career .437 wOBA versus southpaws, a top option.

Blue Jays vs. Kris Bubic ($25), Royals: Bo Bichette ($20), George Springer ($20), Alejandro Kirk ($15)

The Blue Jays might be the most appealing team to stack of the night. They will have a great matchup against Bubic, who had a 5.58 ERA and a 4.78 FIP last season. He doesn't miss many bats, and his career WHIP is a bloated 1.53. The catcher's spot if often difficult to fill in DFS, but Kirk is someone to target in a Blue Jays stack after recording a .347 wOBA with just an 11.6 percent strikeout rate last season.

Rangers vs. TBD, Orioles: Corey Seager ($16), Adolis Garcia ($17), Marcus Semien ($21)

The Orioles had originally scheduled to start Tyler Wells for this game, but he had to come in relief Monday after Kyle Bradish was hit in the foot by a line drive. As or early Tuesday morning, they had yet to officially name a starter for this game. They don't exactly have a bevy of quality arms, to begin with, so the Rangers could be in line for a big offensive performance.

