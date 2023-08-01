Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, which should make for a wild day. While things could change based on moves made, let's look at some pitchers and hitters to target for your lineups on Yahoo.

Pitchers

The Nationals are sellers at the deadline and already sent one of their best hitters in Jeimer Candelario to the Cubs. Even with him in the fold, they have scored the 10th-fewest runs in baseball. This is a great matchup to roll with Freddy Peralta ($43), who has given up three or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts. During that seven-start span, he also recorded 56 strikeouts over 38.2 innings.

Framber Valdez ($39) is in the midst of another excellent season, recording a 3.29 ERA that is supported by a 3.19 FIP. He has given up just 0.8 HR/9 and his 26.0 percent strikeout rate is on pace to be his highest mark since 2020. Look for him to continue to shine when he takes on the Guardians, who have scored the seventh-fewest runs in baseball. They also have the third-worst OPS against left-handed pitchers.

The Mets have turned into surprising sellers at the deadline and they already moved one starting pitcher in Max Scherzer. They figure to be active Tuesday, so their rotation could lose yet another arm. However, if he's still on the team, Jose Quintana ($33) makes for an appealing option against the Royals. Their lineup has been a disaster, leaving them with the third-worst OPS and the second-fewest runs scored in baseball.

Top Targets

The White Sox have already moved several of their pitchers and are set up to lose a lot of games down the stretch. If there has been a positive for them this season, it has been the play of Luis Robert Jr. ($23). He has appeared in a career-high 104 games, recording a .289 ISO and a .369 wOBA. He has a robust .435 wOBA versus lefties, making him someone to strongly consider for his matchup against Andrew Heaney ($37).

The Rockies continue to plod their way towards the end of the season with a bad starting rotation. They will once again turn to Peter Lambert ($27), who has a 5.83 FIP and a 1.66 WHIP for his career. The Padres should be a popular team to stack based on this matchup at Coors Field, but doing so will do a number on your budget. If you only want to roll with one of their hitters, target Juan Soto ($24). He continues to be one of the more reliable hitters in the Padres' lineup, entering with a 156 wRC+.

Bargain Bats

Going back to the White Sox taking on Heaney, Andrew Vaughn ($10) has the potential to provide value. He does a good job of making contact, recording just a 19.6 percent strikeout rate. He also has a career 129 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers, compared to a 96 wRC+ versus righties.

With the White Sox having traded away Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito, their starting rotation is severely shorthanded. They will turn to Jesse Scholtens ($25), who made two starts previously this season. However, he hasn't thrown more than 29 pitchers in an outing in nearly a month, so this could end up being mostly a bullpen game. One member of the Rangers with a cheaper salary who could exploit this matchup is Leody Taveras ($11), who has at least one hit in seven of his last 10 games

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Patrick Sandoval ($28), Angels: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($26), Austin Riley ($23), Ozzie Albies ($19)

The Braves could only muster up one run in a loss to the Angels on Monday. Given their .861 OPS at home for the season, don't expect them to be held down for long. They also have a .880 OPS against left-handed pitchers, which is by far the best mark in baseball. This could be a disaster for Sandoval, who has a bloated 1.41 WHIP. Albies could be particularly troublesome, given his 184 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers this season.

Cubs vs. Ben Lively ($36), Reds: Cody Bellinger ($23), Dansby Swanson ($16), Christopher Morel ($17)

The Cubs went from expected sellers to buyers thanks to their recent hot streak. Their lineup has been leading the way, and it should only be bolstered by the addition of Candelario. One of their main reasons for their improved offensive output has been Bellinger, who has a .222 ISO and a .379 wOBA. While Lively has a 3.76 ERA, his 4.80 FIP is much more worrisome. He also has a difficult time keeping hitters inside the ballpark, allowing 1.8 HR/9.

Mets vs. Zack Greinke ($25), Royals: Francisco Lindor ($20), Brandon Nimmo ($14), Pete Alonso ($17)

Despite the Mets selling, this trio isn't going anywhere. That leaves an uphill battle for Greinke, who has a 5.49 ERA and a 5.07 FIP. He was rarely taken deep in his prime, but he has given up 1.8 HR/9 this season. That stat is noteworthy for Alonso, who has slugged 18 of his 30 home runs on the road.

