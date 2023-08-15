Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

All 30 teams will take the field Tuesday, leaving a ton of options to ponder on Yahoo. Let's narrow down the field by highlighting some pitchers and hitters that could exploit favorable matchups.

Pitchers

Zack Wheeler ($45) hasn't been as dominant as he was last season, but it's difficult to complain about a pitcher who has a 3.74 ERA and an even better 3.06 FIP. His strikeout rate remains excellent at 27.2 percent, while his WHIP checks in at 1.11. One of the main reasons for his success has been limiting opposing hitters to a 5.8 percent barrel rate. The Blue Jays aren't the easiest of matchups, but they rank in the middle of the pack in terms of runs scored, so Wheeler is still an excellent option.

Nick Pivetta ($43) held the Royals in check in his last start, allowing two runs and recording eight strikeouts over five innings. Over his last six appearances, he has given up just eight runs over 28.1 innings. Up next is a favorable matchup against the Nationals, who rank inside the bottom-half of baseball in runs scored. While Pivetta has had home run issues this season, that might not a problem in this game, given that the Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs.

Where would the Dodgers be without Bobby Miller ($39)? In a season that has seen their starting rotation decimated by injuries, Miller has stepped up to make 13 starts after just eight career starts at Triple-A. He has posted a 3.89 ERA that is supported by a 3.57 FIP, while giving up just 0.8 HR/9. If there is a downside, it's that his 22.6 percent strikeout rate isn't exactly great for DFS purposes. Still, he stands out for a matchup against the Brewers, who have the fourth-worst OPS in baseball.

Top Targets

It's not a coincidence that the Mariners started to climb the standings when Julio Rodriguez ($24) started to catch fire. Over his last 18 games, he is 26-for-81 (.321) with five home runs and nine doubles. He has a favorable opportunity to stay hot in a matchup against Jordan Lyles ($27), who has a 5.25 FIP and has given up 1.7 HR/9.

With their options limited, the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter ($27) to make another start. He has struggled up to this point, posting a 1.55 WHIP over 48.1 innings. This could be a great spot for Pete Alonso ($20), who has a .540 slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers this season.

Bargain Bats

Staying with the Mets matchup against Falter, Francisco Alvarez ($12) is also worth considering. While he only has a .289 OBP, he has hit 21 home runs over 88 games. That is an area of weakness for Falter, who has given up 1.7 HR/9.

Josiah Gray ($30) has struggled down the stretch, allowing 19 runs (17 earned) over his last 31.1 innings. He had a 1.60 WHIP during that span, issuing 16 walks along the way. His wildness could be a problem when he faces Masataka Yoshida ($13), who has shown an excellent eye at the plate with just a 11.7 percent strikeout rate to go along with his .356 wOBA.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Luis Severino ($25), Yankees: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($29), Matt Olson ($29), Austin Riley ($27)

This almost doesn't seem fair. The Braves have hit the most home runs in baseball. Severino has been taken deep 18 times over 63.2 innings this season. To compound matters for Severino, he has a bloated 1.88 WHIP. If the Yankees weren't dealing with so many injuries, he might not even be in their rotation anymore. A player that stands out for a Braves stack is Olson, who has already crushed 43 home runs.

Cubs vs. Touki Toussaint ($26), White Sox: Cody Bellinger ($26), Dansby Swanson ($18), Jeimer Candelario ($20)

After the White Sox traded away Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn, they set themselves up to be shorthanded in their starting rotation for the stretch run. They have turned to Toussaint, who has a 1.40 WHIP this season. Over his last two turns through the rotation, he has given up eight runs over 10.1 innings. Another ugly stat line could be coming against the Cubs, who have the sixth-highest home OPS in baseball. A great addition to the Cubs' lineup has proven to be Candelario, who is 17-for-40 (.425) with a .625 slugging percentage over 11 games with the team.

Diamondbacks vs. Ty Blach ($26), Rockies: Corbin Carroll ($18), Christian Walker ($21), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($16)

Blach is coming off an excellent outing against the Dodgers in Los Angeles in which he allowed one run over six innings. However, it's difficult to get too excited about a pitcher who has a 1.44 WHIP when he's taking the mound at Coors Field. A popular option for a Diamondbacks stack should be Walker, who has a .400 wOBA and a .333 ISO against lefties this season.

