Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

Tuesday brings a loaded schedule with all 30 teams in action. As you sift through all of the options on Yahoo, here are some pitchers and hitters who could exploit favorable matchups.

Pitchers

Blake Snell ($50) dominated the Dodgers in his last outing, posting eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings. He has logged at least six innings in seven straight starts and he has not given up more than three runs in an outing since May. He has the potential to steamroll a Rockies team that has just a .654 OPS away from Coors Field.

Luis Castillo ($53) has given up 1.3 HR/9 after allowing just 0.8 HR/9 last season. Still, he has a 3.08 ERA and a 3.79 FIP. The main reason for his success is a 1.04 WHIP that is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career. A favorable matchup awaits him in the Athletics, who have the worst OPS in baseball.

Javier Assad ($36) faced the Rockies at Coors Field for his last start. It didn't go well with him giving up four runs over 3.1 innings. He only has an 18.2 percent strikeout rate, which limits his upside. However, prior to that start against the Rockies, he had pitched at least 5.1 innings and allowed three or fewer runs in six straight outings. During that span, he had a 1.01 WHIP. That included a start against the Pirates in which he gave up one run over seven innings. Given that they have scored the sixth-fewest runs in baseball, Assad could have similar success in their rematch.

Top Targets

Kyle Gibson ($26) has given up at least one home run in six of his last seven starts. Right-handed hitters are slugging just .376 against him, but lefties are slugging .494. That makes Yordan Alvarez ($26) a top target. Alvarez is slugging .628 against right-handed pitchers this season.

Mark Canha ($17) has provided a spark for the Brewers' lineup. Across his last 21 games, he is 30-for-77 (.390) with four home runs and two doubles. He has a .220 ISO and a .364 wOBA against left-handed pitchers for the season, making him an appealing option for a matchup against Drew Rom ($25).

Bargain Bats

By his standards, Nolan Arenado ($10) has not had a good season. His .195 ISO is his lowest mark since 2020 and he has just a .331 wOBA. However, he has a 120 wRC+ at home, compared to a 100 wRC+ on the road. Underwhelming pitchers Adrian Houser and Colin Rea are options to follow Brewers' opener Trevor Megill ($25), so Arenado could provide value.

As of early Tuesday morning, the Pirates had yet to name their starting pitcher against the Cubs. As long as it's not Mitch Keller, there really isn't anyone else on their pitching staff to worry about. Dansby Swanson ($12) has been one of the hottest hitters on the Cubs, going 11-for-35 (.314) with a home run and three doubles over his last eight games.

Stacks to Consider

Rangers vs. Tanner Houck ($30), Red Sox: Corey Seager ($24), Marcus Semien ($18), Nathaniel Lowe ($16)

Houck has allowed 13 runs and posted a 1.54 WHIP over 25.1 innings since coming off the IL. Facing a Rangers team that has scored the third-most runs in baseball likely won't help his cause to get back on track. Left-handed hitters have a .377 wOBA against him, making Seager and Lowe especially appealing for a Rangers stack.

White Sox vs. Jackson Rutledge ($25), Nationals: Luis Robert Jr. ($17), Eloy Jimenez ($16), Andrew Benintendi ($19)

Rutledge struggled at Triple-A, recording a 5.82 FIP and 1.50 WHIP over 11 starts. In his first start with the Nationals last week, the Pirates tagged him for seven runs over 3.2 innings. For as bad as the White Sox have been this season, this trio can still cause problems. A case can be made for building any White Sox stack around Robert, who has 36 home runs and 17 stolen bases.

Nationals vs. Jose Urena ($25), White Sox: Lane Thomas ($17), Joey Meneses ($14), Luis Garcia ($12)

Urena is getting a chance to start for a White Sox team that dealt away some of their top starters at the trade deadline. He hasn't been good, including in his last outing when he gave up six runs over 6.1 innings to the Twins. Part of the reason for Urena's struggles is that he has a 1.88 WHIP over his seven starts this season. Thomas has been on a power surge as the season comes to a close, slugging five home runs over his last 13 games.

