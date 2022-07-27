Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Wednesday is loaded with day games. In total, nine games have early start times. One of them has the potential to be an entertaining pitcher's duel when Logan Webb and the Giants take on Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks. A game in which plenty of runs could be scored might happen in Los Angeles, where the Dodgers will take their hacks against Patrick Corbin and the Nationals. As far as the evening portion of the schedule goes, the marquee matchup consists of the Mets hosting the Yankees. Only five games will make up the evening slate on Yahoo, so while we'll have limited options to choose from, here are some pitchers and hitters to target.

Pitchers

Could this be the last time we see Luis Castillo ($52) start for the Reds? The team is rebuilding and the trade deadline is rapidly approaching, meaning that Castillo is one of the most coveted starting pitchers on the market. He has the chance to end his tenure with the Reds on a high note, facing a Marlins team that has scored the seventh-fewest runs in baseball and is missing a few key members of their lineup, including Jazz Chisholm (back).

Kevin Gausman ($42) has proven to be a valuable addition for the Blue Jays, posting a 3.00 ERA through 18 starts. When you factor in his 1.98 FIP and 27.8 percent strikeout rate, he stands out among the more valuable pitchers in the league. Another dominant stat line could be coming against the Cardinals, who are currently playing without Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, both of which are on the restricted list.

After spending most of last season in the bullpen, Drew Rasmussen ($38) has transitioned to a full-time starter this year. It's gone well, with him recording a 3.13 ERA and a 3.65 FIP. While he doesn't generate a ton of strikeouts, opponents only have a 39.8 percent hard-hit rate against him. He's a viable option against the Orioles, who only have a .688 OPS at home.

Top Targets

Nathan Eovaldi ($41) has not been the same since coming off of the IL, allowing 12 runs over seven innings. He continues to have home run issues, giving up 18 of them across 75.1 innings this season. A matchup against the Guardians means that Jose Ramirez ($18) is someone to strongly consider for your lineups. The same can be said for Josh Naylor ($16), who has a .220 ISO to go along with his .355 wOBA.

Bargain Bats

The Red Sox have been trotting out a compromised lineup with Trevor Story (hand) and Rafael Devers (hamstring) both on the IL. One player who has tried to pick up the slack is Alex Verdugo ($12), who is 17-for-55 (.309) with three doubles over his last 14 games. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him record a base hit or two against Cal Quantrill ($34), who has a 4.41 FIP to go along with his 1.30 WHIP.

So far, Josh Lowe ($10) has not lived up to the hype that has followed him throughout the minor leagues. Across 24 games with the Rays this season, he only has a .587 OPS. He may be showing signs of life, though, recording at least one hit in eight of his last nine games. At such a cheap salary, he might be worth deploying against Tyler Wells ($40), who has allowed 11 runs over 14.2 innings in his last three starts.

Stacks to Consider

Mets vs. Domingo German ($30), Yankees: Pete Alonso ($18), Starling Marte ($19), Brandon Nimmo ($17)

The Yankees had been fortunate to not have any injuries hit their starting rotation. That changed when Luis Severino suffered a lat injury that landed him on the IL. German filled his spot the last time around, but he didn't do it well, allowing five runs over three innings against the Astros. He gave up two home runs in that game, which was an area of concern last season for him, as well, when he gave up 17 long balls across 98.1 innings. With his propensity for giving up home runs, it might be best to build any Mets stack around Alonso.

Blue Jays vs. Adam Wainwright ($39), Cardinals: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($17), Teoscar Hernandez ($20), Bo Bichette ($14)

Wainwright has been far more successful pitching in St. Louis, where he has a 3.19 FIP and a 1.08 WHIP this season. On the road, he has a 4.80 FIP and a 1.40 WHIP. That could spell trouble against the Blue Jays, who have the third-highest OPS in baseball. They have been even better at home, where they have a .809 OPS. Only the Rockies (.815) have a higher home OPS. Hernandez is particularly appealing in this matchup given his .281 ISO and .403 wOBA at home.

