Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There are several games with early start times Wednesday, leaving just seven games to choose from for the main evening slate on Yahoo. Let's examine the matchups and highlight some pitchers and hitters to target.

Pitchers

Hunter Brown ($34) has hit a rough patch. Over his last six outings, he has given up 24 runs (22 earned) across 24 innings. He had a 1.79 WHIP during that span, issuing a total of 11 walks along the way. As bad as he has been, the starting pitching options for this small slate aren't great. He is facing an Athletics team that has scored the fewest runs in baseball, so he is still a viable option.

Mike Clevinger ($39) has been inconsistent of late. Across his last seven starts, he has given up at least four runs three times. However, he gave up one or no runs in each of the other four games. Overall, he has performed well with a 3.64 ERA and a 4.21 FIP this season, but his 20.7 percent strikeout rate limits his upside. With a matchup against a Royals team that has scored the fifth-fewest runs on tap, Clevinger could produce one of his better stat lines.

Braxton Garrett ($36) hasn't been missing many bats lately, recording just 18 strikeouts over his last 32.2 innings. It hasn't hindered his performance, given that he had a 1.04 WHIP and allowed only 10 runs during that span. The Brewers won't be the easiest of foes, but Garrett has a 2.91 FIP and a 1.03 WHIP on the road, compared to a 4.42 FIP and a 1.29 WHIP on the road.

Top Targets

As the Astros make yet another playoff push, Yordan Alvarez ($25) has been locked in at the plate. Over his last 16 games, he is 24-for-58 (.414) with a .545 OBP and a .741 slugging percentage. Don't expect Paul Blackburn ($32), who has a 1.51 WHIP and has allowed a .351 wOBA to left-handed hitters, to be able to slow him down.

There hasn't been much to get excited about with the Yankees' lineup this season. One of the few bright spots has been Gleyber Torres ($18), who has hit 25 home runs and cut his strikeout rate to 14.6 percent. More success could be coming for him in a matchup against Tanner Houck ($32), who has a 5.28 ERA and a 4.46 FIP.

Bargain Bats

It's rare to see Freddie Freeman ($14) with such a low salary. The reason for it is matchup against lefty Blake Snell ($48), who has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. Still, Freeman can have success against anyone and he has a .444 wOBA against left-handed pitchers, so this could be a rare opportunity to add him to your lineup without doing a number on your budget.

Another big name with a cheaper than usual salary is Juan Soto ($14). He's not slumping, posting a .419 OBP and a .567 slugging percentage over his last 17 games. While Dodgers' starter Ryan Pepiot ($38) has a 0.86 ERA and a 2.83 FIP over his 21 innings with the team, Soto still has the potential to provide value.

Stacks to Consider

Red Sox vs. Clark Schmidt ($32), Yankees: Rafael Devers ($19), Triston Casas ($19), Alex Verdugo ($16)

Schmidt has limited right-handed hitters to a .280 wOBA, but lefties have a .374 wOBA against him. This makes this an intriguing trio to stack, especially at Fenway Park. Verdugo has been much better at home, posting a .350 wOBA there and just a .321 OPS on the road. Casas has a .223 ISO and a .385 wOBA at Fenway Park.

Marlins vs. Trevor Megill ($25), Brewers: Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($14), Bryan De La Cruz ($11), Jake Burger ($17)

Megill will serve as the opener with Colin Rea a possibility to follow him and pitch multiple innings, given that he is on normal rest. Rea didn't make it through five innings in any of his last three starts, so his time in the rotation might be up. During that span, he allowed 10 runs and five home runs over 13 innings. Home runs have been an issue for him most of the season, given that he has been taken deep 22 times over 109.1 innings. Burger brings plenty of power to the plate, hitting a combined 31 home runs for the White Sox and Marlins this season.

White Sox vs. Steven Cruz ($25), Royals: Luis Robert ($21), Eloy Jimenez ($16), Andrew Vaughn ($17)

Cruz will serve as the opener for this game with Alec Marsh set to follow and log multiple innings. The Royals would love to get a lot of length out of him, given that they played a doubleheader Tuesday. However, his 5.95 ERA and 6.48 FIP could mean a big night at the plate is in store for the White Sox. Marsh has also given up 2.4 HR/9, which is noteworthy for Robert, who is chasing a 40-home run season for the first time in his career.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.