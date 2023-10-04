Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Wednesday brings a quartet of Game 2's for the baseball playoffs. That means we have more DFS action on Yahoo. Here are some pitchers and hitters to consider when building your lineups.

Pitchers

Freddy Peralta ($47) was excellent down the stretch, recording a 0.85 WHIP and 92 strikeouts over his final 62.2 innings. Over those 11 starts, he gave up one or no runs seven times. While he only had a 4.34 FIP and a 1.32 WHIP on the road this season, he registered a 3.43 FIP and 0.94 WHIP at home. His salary will do a number on your budget, but he also carries significant upside.

Although Aaron Nola ($32) had a 1.15 WHIP for the season, he had a disappointing 4.46 ERA and 4.03 FIP. Part of the problem was him giving up 1.5 HR/9. He was much better at home, where he had a 3.29 ERA and a 3.40 FIP. That could lead to a long night for the Marlins, who scored the fifth-fewest runs in baseball during the regular season and produced just one run in the series opener Tuesday.

Top Targets

Royce Lewis ($21) made about as good of a playoff debut as possible Tuesday. He hit two home runs against the Blue Jays, leading the Twins to snap an 18-game playoff losing streak. That came on the heels of his .240 ISO and .393 wOBA during the regular season. His power is noteworthy for a matchup with Jose Berrios ($34), who gave up 10 home runs over his final nine starts.

Bargain Bats

The Blue Jays only produced six hits in Game 1, two of which came off the bat of Bo Bichette ($11). Bichette entered the playoffs on a hot streak, hitting 18-for-52 (.346) with a .538 slugging percentage over his final 12 games. While Sonny Gray ($41) isn't the easiest of matchups, Bichette's salary is low enough to still make him a viable option.

Stacks to Consider

Rays vs. Nathan Eovaldi ($29), Rangers: Randy Arozarena ($14), Yandy Diaz ($22), Josh Lowe ($18)

Eovaldi has not been the same since returning from a forearm injury. Over six starts since then, he has given up 21 runs and has a 1.92 WHIP across 20.1 innings. He was also taken deep seven times during that span, compared to the eight homers that he allowed across his first 123.2 innings. A prime option for any Rays stack is Arozarena, who has a history of performing well in the playoffs. In Game 1 of this series, he went 2-for-4 with a double.

Phillies vs. Braxton Garrett ($38), Marlins: Bryce Harper ($23), Nick Castellanos ($18), Alec Bohm ($14)

Garrett was a reliable member of the Marlins' starting rotation, posting a 3.66 ERA that was supported by a 3.68 FIP. He wasn't an overpowering force, though, posting a modest 23.7 percent strikeout rate. This is not an ideal matchup for him against the Phillies, who recorded a .779 OPS versus left-handed pitchers. Not having a platoon advantage is no reason to shy away from Harper, who finished with a .221 ISO and a .377 wOBA versus lefties this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.