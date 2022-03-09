DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI (-6.5) at DET, O/U:

BOS (-7.5) at CHA, O/U: 226.5

PHX at MIA (-8), O/U:

ORL at NOP (-8), O/U:

LAL (-4) at HOU, O/U:

ATL at MIL (-5.5), O/U: 236.5

OKC at MIN (-14.5), O/U:

NYK at DAL (-8), O/U:

TOR at SAS (-1), O/U:

DEN (-4.5) at SAC, O/U:

POR at UTA (-17.5), O/U:

WAS at LAC (-4), O/U: 220

With a big slate, it is easier to build a more balanced lineup by picking out underpriced players in good matchups and value opportunities from across the board.

The Raptors-Spurs, Wizards-Clippers, Lakers-Rockets and Celtics-Hornets should all be competitive matchups where many standout performers can be found for modest midrange prices, including guys like Russell Westbrook, Scottie Barnes, Kristaps Porzingis, Marcus Smart, Jalen Green and Kelly Oubre.

The Trail Blazers-Jazz matchup has the potential to be a blowout, which could mean quick and easy points for the Jazz' stars, with increased value opportunities on both sides.

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Nikola Vucevic (hamstring): Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee), Alex Caruso (wrist): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu continues to start, while Coby White gets a boost off the bench. Javonte Green, Derrick Jones and Tristan Thompson all have to step up if Vucevic is out.

DET - Frank Jackson (back), Isaiah Stewart (knee): OUT

Killian Hayes is up for more playing time in the backcourt. Kelly Olynyk is expected to start in place of Stewart.

CHA - James Bouknight (neck): Questionable

Gordon Hayward (ankle): OUT

Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington continue to handle added responsibility.

PHX - Devin Booker (COVID-19), Cameron Johnson (quadriceps): Questionable

Chris Paul (thumb): OUT

Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet will continue to start if Booker and Johnson remain out. Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday would also pick up extra minutes.

MIA - Caleb Martin (achilles): Questionable

Max Strus gets more playing time if Martin is out.

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle): Questionable

Markelle Fultz (rest): OUT

Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton will see more opportunity if Suggs is out.

NOP - Brandon Ingram (hamstring): Questionable

Tony Snell picked up the start in place of Ingram in the Pelicans' last game.

LAL - LeBron James (knee): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

Carmelo Anthony and Talen Horton-Tucker will have to step up if James is out.

HOU - Dennis Schroder (ankle), Garrison Mathews (ankle), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Christian Wood (illness): Questionable

Josh Christopher will have to step up in the backcourt. Kenyon Martin and Alperen Sengun would be up for a boost if Tate and/or Wood are out.

MIL - Grayson Allen (hip), George Hill (neck): Questionable

Pat Connaughton (finger): OUT

Wesley Matthews is up for increased minutes.

OKC - Derrick Favors (back): Questionable

Josh Giddey (hip), Kenrich Williams (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot): OUT

Aaron Wiggins and Aleksej Pokusevski will continue to see more action.

MIN - Patrick Beverley (ankle), Taurean Prince (back), Anthony Edwards (knee), D'Angelo Russell (hamstring), Jarred Vanderbilt (quadriceps): Questionable

Malik Beasley and Jordan McLaughlin would get a boost in the backcourt. Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid would have to step up in the frontcourt.

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (illness),: Questionable

Quentin Grimes (knee), Derrick Rose (ankle), Obi Toppin (hamstring), Cam Reddish (shoulder), Nerlens Noel (foot): OUT

Immanuel Quickley will continue to see more playing time. Taj Gibson and Jericho Sims will get opportunity in the frontcourt, especially if Robinson is out.

DAL - Jalen Brunson (foot): Questionable

Spencer Dinwiddie will pick up a major role if Brunson is out.

TOR - Fred VanVleet (knee): Questionable

OG Anunoby (finger), Malachi Flynn (hamstring): OUT

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa get a boost in the absence of Anunoby. Thaddeus Young could also pick up extra minutes if VanVleet is out, as the Raptors have tended to shift Scottie Barnes or Gary Trent to point guard.

SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (back): Questionable

Josh Richardson is up for additional minutes.

DEN - Will Barton (ankle), Bones Hyland (knee): Questionable

Facundo Campazzo, Bryn Forbes and Austin Rivers are in line for more opportunity.

SAC - Jeremy Lamb (hip), Maurice Harkless (ankle): Questionable

Richaun Holmes (personal): OUT

Donte DiVincenzo will have to step up if Lamb and/or Harkless are out. Damian Jones gets extra minutes without Holmes.

POR - Anfernee Simons (quadriceps): Questionable

Eric Bledsoe (achilles), Damian Lillard (abdomen), Jusuf Nurkic (foot), Justise Winslow (achilles): OUT

Drew Eubanks, CJ Elleby and Trendon Watford are expected to start. Brandon Williams will be up for the start if Simons is out.

LAC - Robert Covington (personal): OUT

Luke Kennard is up for extra playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox ($9,300)

Fox has an advantage against the Nuggets' backcourt. He has been on a roll lately, averaging 27.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games, topping 50 DK points four times. De'Aaron Fox has been on roll lately, topping 50 DK points four times in the last six game.

Donovan Mitchell ($9,000)

Mitchell has a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and giving up an average of 113.2 points per game, which is fourth most in the league. He is averaging 25.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including one game where he logged 61 DK points.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum ($10,400)

Tatum is on a scoring binge, including a season-high 54 points in his last game. He is averaging 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games, and he topped 55 DK points four times. The Celtics take on the Hornets, who are giving up 114.6 points per game, which is third most in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200)

Antetokounmpo is playing on the second night of a back-to-back, after he tallied 39 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, three steals and a block in just 27 minutes of action on Tuesday. He has an advantage against the Hawks, who struggle on the defensive end, allowing opponents to shoot an average of 46.8 percent from the field, which is sixth highest in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,800)

Towns has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and also facing the second game of a back-to-back. Towns is averaging 30.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, and he topped 68 DK points two times over that span.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic ($12,600)

Jokic goes up against the Kings, who are giving up 115.3 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field, both of which are second worst in the league. Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 14.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including one game where he generated 95 DK points.

Value Picks

Jordan McLaughlin ($3,800)

McLaughlin continues to play steady minutes and could be up for a boost as the Timberwolves have a few backcourt players listed as questionable for action. McLaughlin topped 26 DK points in each of the last two games.

Austin Reaves ($3,500)

Reaves started the last six games and is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span. He topped 19 DK points in each of the last three games. He will be up for another start if LeBron James is out, but will otherwise play a significant role off the bench.

Deni Avdija ($4,400)

Avdija is averaging 9.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists over the last 10 games, and he exceeded 21 DK points seven times over that span.

JaMychal Green ($3,700)

Green has a favorable matchup against the Kings. He is averaging 9.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games. He topped 20 DK points five times in the last seven games, including one game where he logged 40 DK points.

Mason Plumlee ($4,700)

Plumlee topped 20 DK points in 16 of his last 20 games and continues to play a key role for the high-scoring Hornets.

