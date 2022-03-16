DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI (-4) at CLE, O/U: 217.5

DEN (-5.5) at WAS, O/U: 228.5

ATL at CHA (-1.5), O/U: 238.5

DAL (-2) at BKN, O/U:

POR at NYK (-11), O/U: 224.5

PHX (-11) at HOU, O/U:

LAL at MIN (-8.5), O/U: 237

OKC at SAS (-13), O/U: 234.5

CHI at UTA (-6), O/U:

BOS at GSW (-3), O/U:

MIL (-9) at SAC, O/U: 240

TOR (-2) at LAC, O/U: 218

The Hawks-Hornets and Bucks-Kings are expected to be the two highest-scoring games of the night, and both feature key top-tier players along with strong supporting casts that can provide good value.

The Suns are heavy favorites over the Rockets, but the Rockets have home court advantage and feature a backcourt that can turn the tide of a game with high-octane scoring. The game could easily end up a hard-fought battle, with lots of value to be found on the Rockets' side.

The Knicks and Spurs are also heavy favorites, and they should be able to take care of business, with their top players having a chance to excel. Role players on either side could see a boost in court time if the scores get out of reach.

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Dean Wade (knee), Rajon Rondo (ankle), Jarrett Allen (finger): OUT

Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Evan Mobley have to step up in the frontcourt without Allen and Wade. Isaac Okoro is up for a boost in place of Rondo.

DEN - Aaron Gordon (illness), Zeke Nnaji (knee): Questionable

JaMychal Green is in line for a boost if Gordon and/or Nnaji are out.

ATL - John Collins (finger): Questionable

Danilo Gallinari gets another start if Collins remains out.

CHA - Gordon Hayward (ankle): OUT

Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington continue to carry extra responsibility.

DAL - Reggie Bullock (personal): OUT

Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to start. Josh Green is up for a boost off the bench.

BKN - Seth Curry (ankle), Cam Thomas (back): Questionable

LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), Ben Simmons (back), Kyrie Irving (not injury related): OUT

James Johnson and Nicolas Claxton continue to get bigger roles in the frontcourt. Patty Mills and Goran Dragic will fill in the backcourt if Curry and/or Thomas are out.

POR - Justise Winslow (achilles): Questionable

Anfernee Simons (quadriceps), Eric Bledsoe (achilles), Damian Lillard (abdomen), Jusuf Nurkic (foot): OUT

Brandon Williams, CJ Elleby, Josh Hart, Trendon Watford and Drew Eubanks should maintain their starting roles. Winslow could end up starting in place of Watford, but he is likely to return to a bench role in his first game back.

NYK - Quentin Grimes (knee), Derrick Rose (ankle), Nerlens Noel (foot), Cam Reddish (shoulder): OUT

Immanuel Quickley continues to handle additional responsibility in the backcourt. Taj Gibson has to step up without Noel.

PHX - Cameron Johnson (quadriceps): Questionable

Chris Paul (thumb): OUT

Cameron Payne gets the start in place of Paul, while Aaron Holiday is up for a boost off the bench. Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet have more opportunity if Johnson remains sidelined.

HOU - Eric Gordon (knee): Questionable

Josh Christopher and Garrison Mathews are up for more playing time if Gordon is out.

LAL - LeBron James (knee): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

Stanley Johnson is up for his fifth consecutive start without Davis. Carmelo Anthony and Talen Horton-Tucker have to step up in a big way if James is out.

MIN - Patrick Beverley (ear), Jaden McDaniels (ankle), Jordan McLaughlin (groin), Naz Reid (back), Jarred Vanderbilt (quadriceps): Questionable

Malik Beasley would be up for a boost in the backcourt if McLaughlin and/or Beverley are out. Taurean Prince could see major opportunity if McDaniels, Reid and/or Vanderbilt are sidelined.

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle): Questionable

Derrick Favors (back), Kenrich Williams (knee), Josh Giddey (hip), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot): OUT

Tre Mann continues to get increased playing time. Aleksej Pokusevski, Theo Maledon and Olivier Sarr are also in line for more action.

SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (back), Doug McDermott (ankle): OUT

Josh Richardson continues to start.

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu continues to start in place of Ball. Alex Caruso and Coby White get a boost off the bench.

UTA - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Danuel House (knee): OUT

Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay have to step up.

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (illness): Questionable

Andre Iguodala (back), Gary Payton (knee): OUT

Jordan Poole gets a boost without Payton, but he will have to pick up an even bigger role if Wiggins is out. Otto Porter and Jonathan Kuminga continue to see more playing time.

MIL - Pat Connaughton (finger): OUT

Wesley Matthews and George Hill get added minutes.

SAC - Jeremy Lamb (personal): OUT

Donte DiVincenzo is line for more opportunity.

TOR - Fred VanVleet (knee): Questionable

OG Anunoby (finger), Malachi Flynn (hamstring): OUT

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up added playing time without Anunoby. Dalano Banton is up for a boost if VanVleet is out in addition to Flynn.

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young ($10,300)

Young has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who are giving up 114.9 points per game, which is third most in the league. Young poured in 46 points in his last game and topped 60 DK points four times over the last 10 games.

Devin Booker ($9,500)

Booker topped 55 DK points in two of his last three games, and he needs to continue to come up large to lead the Suns, who remain without Chris Paul. Booker is averaging 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game, and he has an advantageous matchup against the Rockets, who are giving up a league-high 118.2 points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant ($10,900)

Durant has to carry the Nets, as they will be without Kyrie Irving. He has an advantage in his matchup against the Mavs, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. Durant topped 59 DK points in three of his last five games.

Julius Randle ($9,500)

Randle has a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. They also give up an average of 113.6 points per game, which is fourth most in the league. Randle is averaging 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games, including three outings where he topped 55 DK points.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,600)

Towns poured in a career-high 60 points in his last game, and he is averaging 27.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games. He has an advantage in his game against the Lakers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. The Lakers also struggle defensively, as they give up an average of 113.6 points per game, which is fourth most in the league.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700)

Antetokounmpo has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who are giving up an average of 115.3 points per game, which is second most in the league. He is averaging 31.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, including six outings where he topped 60 DK points.

Value Picks

Goran Dragic ($4,200)

Dragic is expected to start in place of Kyrie Irving. He is coming off a quiet outing, but he exceeded 18 DK points in three of his last five games.

Raul Neto ($3,700)

Neto continues to start for the Wizards, and he is averaging 7.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games.

Jeff Green ($4,000)

Green topped 18 DK points in six of his last eight games, and he has to step up against the Wizards' frontcourt.

Jae'Sean Tate ($4,800)

Tate is averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game, and he topped 34 DK points three times over the last 10 games.

Mason Plumlee ($4,400)

Plumlee is averaging 5.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including two games where he topped 39 DK points.

