Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Wednesday should bring plenty of fun in the NBA with 11 games on the schedule. Injuries could dominate the slate with a lot of big names possibly being out. Some of the noteworthy players who are listed as questionable are Karl-Anthony Towns (forearm), Tyrese Haliburton (back), Jimmy Butler (ankle), Tyler Herro (knee) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle).

The good news is that, with so many games, there are no shortage of players to pick from for DFS. Let's get down to business and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL vs. HOU ($20): The big news with regards to this game is that Luka Doncic (ankle) will be sidelined for the Mavericks. The last time Doncic missed a game, Dinwiddie exploded for 36 points and seven assists against the Kings. Add in this great matchup against a Rockets team that has the worst defensive rating in the league and Dinwiddie has the potential to provide tremendous value.

Tyus Jones, MEM vs. BKN ($10): Another star who has already been ruled out for this slate is Ja Morant (knee). This will be the third time he's been out over the Grizzlies' last four games. The two previous games that he missed, Jones scored 28.4 and 30.1 Yahoo points, respectively. At the minimum salary, he might be too good to pass up.

Guard to Avoid

Mike Conley Jr., UTA at BOS ($22): Conley can have the occasional outburst, but he's generally been underwhelming. Across his last eight games, he scored fewer than 22 Yahoo points four times. There are a ton of potential value play options for this slate, so rolling with him against a Celtics team that has the best defensive rating in the league doesn't seem ideal.

FORWARDS

Wendell Carter Jr., ORL at OKC ($31): The Thunder have some promising young players, but their frontcourt is still a long way away from being competitive. Their lack of talent there has contributed to them allowing the most rebounds per game in the league. Enter Carter, who is averaging a double-double for the first time in his career. When these two teams met Sunday, he torched them for 30 points and 16 rebounds. This pick will require some monitoring, though, since Carter is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Trey Lyles, SAC at IND ($15): The Kings are running out of healthy players up front. Richaun Holmes (personal) won't play again this season and Domantas Sabonis (knee) has been ruled out for at least the next five games. That should force them to give extended run to Lyles. If there is one thing to know about him, it's that he's never shy about jacking up shots. Across eight games in which he has logged at least 30 minutes this season, he's averaged 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Forward to Avoid

Al Horford, BOS vs. UTA ($20): Finally, some positive injury news. After sitting out Monday, Robert Williams III (knee) is listed as probable for the Celtics. That means they might not need to rely on Horford as much after he logged 34 minutes with Williams out against the Thunder. Add in a tough matchup with Rudy Gobert patrolling the interior for the Jazz and Horford doesn't carry much upside.

CENTERS

Joel Embiid, PHI at LAL ($54): If there is one big-salary star to pursue for this slate, Embiid might be it. He's not on the injury report after sitting out Monday against the Heat for rest purposes. Outside of Dwight Howard, the Lakers have next to no size up front. There is some risk that the Sixers blow out the Lakers, which means Embiid could spend added time on the bench in the fourth quarter. However, even if they do, Embiid would likely be one of the main reasons why the score would have reached that point.

Drew Eubanks, POR vs. SAS ($17): After barely playing while a member of the Spurs, injuries have forced Eubanks into the starting lineup for the rebuilding Blazers. He's taken to the role, providing 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists across the last 12 games. The Spurs have allowed the seventh-most rebounds per game, potentially setting up Eubanks for another productive evening.

Center to Avoid

Mason Plumlee, CHA vs. NY ($17): The last two games pretty much sum up what you can get with Plumlee when you roster him in DFS. Saturday against the Mavericks, he posted one point, one rebound and five assists over 16 minutes against the Mavericks. Monday, he bounced back by recording 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists versus the Pelicans. Eubanks has a much more stable role with the Blazers, and checks in at the same salary, so there isn't a need to take a chance on the inconsistent Plumlee.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.