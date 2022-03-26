FanDuel NBA: Saturday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

As usual, the early game on Saturday is excluded from the main slate, so our seven-game offering begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

ORL (-3) vs. SAC O/U: 224

TOR (-9.5) vs. IND O/U: 227

CLE (-1) va. CHI O/U: 220.5

MEM (-2) vs. MIL O/U: 233.5

BKN (-3.5) @ MIA O/U: 226.5

DEN (-13.5) vs. OKC: 226.5

HOU (-4.5) @ POR O/U: 232.5

There are a few game-time calls afoot on this slate, particularly with Milwaukee and Indiana. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most significant game-time call, and if he interests you, it's fairly easy to create a placeholder for him with a later player and wait for news.

INJURIES

SAC Domantas Sabonis (knee) - OUT

SAC De'Aaron Fox (hand) - OUT

Damian Jones ($5,500) and Davion Mitchell ($5,900) have both recently distinguished themselves as excellent pivots. in this scenario.

IND Isaiah Jackson (head) - OUT

IND Jalen Smith (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Goga Bitadze (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Chris Duarte (toe) - OUT

If you want to target a big man for Indiana, you'll probably have to wait a while to find out who's going to suit up. All of the reasonable options are out or questionable at this juncture.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIL Jrue Holiday (ankle) - OUT

Since Khris Middleton ($7,700) is back for this game, he warrants immediate consideration in this spot. Bobby Portis ($5,200), Serge Ibaka ($4,000) and George Hill ($3,700) should have increased roles. Of course, Ibaka should be left out if Giannis plays.

MEM Ja Morant (knee)

Desmond Bane ($7,800) continues to light it up in Morant's absence, but De'Anthony Melton ($5,400) and Tyus Jones ($5,300) are also worth a look.

MIA Tyler Herro (knee) - OUT

Duncan Robinson ($3,900) and Kyle Lowry ($6,600) stand to gain the most from Herro's absence.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) - OUT

the biggest development for the Thunder is the potential return of Josh Giddey ($8,200), who was projected to be ready to return by the end of this week. He is a little too expensive for a player returning from injury, however. Isaiah Roby ($5,700) has been putting up monster numbers in this scenario and has emerged as the best pivot currently.

POR Jusuf Nurkic (foot).- OUT

POR Josh Hart (knee) - OUT

POR Anfernee Simons (quad) - OUT

POR Justise Winslow (calf) - OUT

The Trail Blazers continue to be short-handed. Trendon Watford ($6,200), Drew Eubanks ($6,100), Brandon Williams ($6,200) and Kris Dunn ($4,800) are your top pivots.

ELITE PLAYERS

We'll obviously like Giannis Antetokounmpo, and we should know about him later in the day. I believe it's a night where big men should get elite consideration making Nikola Jokic ($11,600) an outstanding add against the Thunder. Behind Jokic, Nikola Vucevic ($7,100) is another option poised for a big night in a size mismatch opposite Evan Mobley ($7,500) and Cleveland.

In a potential big-time playoff preview, a healthy Jimmy Butler ($8,000) will prove to be pivotal against the Nets, and I also have no issue with Kevin Durant ($10,900) and Kyrie Irving ($10,600) on the other end of the matchup.

Also consider: Darius Garland, CLE ($9,400) vs. CHI, Pascal Siakam, TOR ($8,600) vs, IND,

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Fred VanVleet, TOR ($7,800) vs. IND

VanVleet has averaged around 40 FDFP over two games since returning from a one-game absence, and his history against the Pacers has been excellent this season, with fantasy point totals of 34, 40 and 47 FP. At this salary, VanVleet is hard to ignore.

Dillon Brooks, MEM ($6,100) vs. MIL

Although he disappointed initially as a Morant pivot, he's responded with 30-plus FP performances over his past two games. He also received a rest night on the second half of Memphis' recent back-to-back, so he should be fresh and easy to go against the Bucks.

SACRAMENTO VALUE

Although we mentioned two top pivots already, we have to mention Trey Lyles ($4,900), Harrison Barnes ($5,700) and Donte DiVincenzo ($4,500) as impact players while Fox and Sabonis are out. Saturday is one of those rare evenings where endorsing multiple Kings is a great idea. I would consider matching Mitchell or Jones with one of these players. I prefer a Mitchell/Barnes stack the most.

Chuma Okeke, ORL ($4,800) vs. SAC

It's easy to overlook Okeke's recent production, but over his past three games, he's averaged 11.7 points and 7.0 rebounds, with FP averages close to 30. With a salary below 5k, he would crush value if he continues at his current pace.

Jae'Sean Tate, HOU ($4,200) @ POR

Although Tate can occasionally disappoint, his recent success against Portland puts him into an endorsement slot. All three of his games against the Trail Blazers have resulted in fantasy totals well into the 20 FP range, with totals of 23, 26 and 27 FP over three games played All three of these numbers crush value at his current salary.

Also consider: Terry Taylor, IND ($4,500) @ TOR, Moritz Wagner, ORL ($4,500) vs. SAC

