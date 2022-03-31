Around the Association: Miami wins in Boston, Grizz clinch No. 2 seed, Mavs punch their ticket

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Welcome to Around the Association! Four days per week (Monday through Thursday), this article will serve as a comprehensive recap of the previous night's NBA action, taking you through all of the biggest performances, notable box scores, injury updates and any other fantasy-relevant headlines from around the league.

It was an absolutely loaded 11-game slate last night – here is what you need to know:

Nightly Notables

Heat handle C's in Boston

The Heat used a big fourth quarter to pull away to a 106-98 win in Boston to take back control of the highly-contested Eastern Conference race. Jimmy Butler ended with a team-high 24 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes. The 32-year-old has enjoyed another successful fantasy season, ranking as the 14th nine-category fantasy asset on a per-game basis. Miami now sits at 49-28 and are a full game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks Kyle Lowry had one of his better scoring days in the win, totaling 23 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and eight assists over 36 minutes. The 36-year-old's 13.2 scoring average would be his lowest since his 2011-12 campaign – his first season as a Raptor. However, despite the lack of scoring Lowry is a key part of the Heat's massive success this season with his veteran play.

Jaylen Brown had a big outing in the loss, nearing a triple-double with 28 points (9-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists over 37 minutes. Much of the attention has been placed on Jayson Tatum's impressive play lately, but Brown has also been great, averaging 28.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game over his last seven contests. Jayson Tatum: 23 points (9-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals over 40 minutes.



Grizz clinch No. 2 seed in thriller

The Grizzlies' 112-111 win over the Spurs in San Antonio had major playoff implications for both sides. Memphis has officially locked up the No. 2. Seed in the West as they moved to 54-23 on the season. Tyus Jones shined in Ja Morant's (knee) place, ending the win with a team-high 25 points (10-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt ), five rebounds, six assists and two steals over 35 minutes. The Duke product is averaging 14.2 points and 7.3 dimes over his last six appearances, all without Morant. Dillon Brooks: 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes.

This loss was huge for the Spurs. They fell to 31-45 and are now 0.5 game behind the Lakers for the final spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. The loss was certainly not Dejounte Murray's fault. The dynamic guard ended the defeat with 33 points (12-20 FG, 6-9, 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes. Murray has been incredible all season long for the Spurs but has been even better for fantasy owners, ranking as the seventh overall nine-category option this season. Keldon Johnson: 23 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes.



Suns hang on against Curry-less Dubs

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry, but they did not make it easy on Phoenix. Even so, the Suns were still able to record their ninth straight win with a 107-103 victory in San Francisco. Devin Booker did not have his best game of the season but still tied for a team-high with 22 points (5-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes. D-Book is averaging a strong 30.3 points per game since the All-Star break. Mikal Bridges: 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 40 minutes.

This loss marked Golden State's fourth straight defeat as it continues to struggle without their star point guard.

Just about the only big positive that can be taken away from this recent skid is the extreme emergence of Jordan Poole. The 22-year-old tied a career-high with 38 points (11-22 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes. Poole now has 15 straight games recording at least 20 points and is averaging 26.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game over that span. Each game makes the Michigan product look more and more like a legitimate young star in this league. Draymond Green: eight points (2-4 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in 31 minutes.



Joker keeps dominating

Nikola Jokic continues to be an incomparable blessing for fantasy owners, putting up 37 points (15-19 FG, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes during Denver's 125-118 road win over the Pacers. The No. 1 fantasy player has now recorded at least two steals in eight out of his last nine showings and has moved his average up to 1.4 cookies per game, which would tie a career-high. This was a crucial win for the Nuggets as they move a 0.5 game ahead of the Jazz in the Northwest Division. Bones Hyland had another big game for Denver, dropping 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block over 27 minutes off the bench. Since the All-Star break the rookie out of VCU is averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

While the Pacers are struggling, losing seven out of their past 10 games, Goga Bitadze is starting to impress for Indiana. The center ended with 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks over 33 minutes. Bitadze is averaging 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game across his last nine appearances while ranking as the 34th nine-category fantasy option over the last three weeks. Tyrese Haliburton: 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and one block over 37 minutes.



Doncic and Mavs clinch playoff spot

Luka made him look 😅 pic.twitter.com/yinV367DVU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 31, 2022

Luka Doncic snapped once again, finishing with 35 points (14-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes while carrying the Mavericks to a 120-112 win in Cleveland. The 23-year-old is starting to kick his game to a higher level, leading Dallas to three straight wins while averaging 33.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game over that span. Dorian Finney-Smith isn't known for his scoring, but the forward went off for a career-high 28 points (10-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes in the win. This was only the 28-year-old's third 20-point outing of the season.

Caris LeVert had one of his better scoring outings as of late, ending with 32 points (11-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes. Since returning from a foot injury, the recently acquired guard was averaging just 11.8 points per game over his first eight games back heading into Wednesday night. Darius Garland ended with yet another strong double-double, totaling 25 points (10-17 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and four steals across 37 minutes. The All-Star has recorded double-digit dimes in 11 out of his last 14 appearances. Moses Brown: 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-4 FT) and nine rebounds over 21 minutes.



Best and Worst of the Night

Best of the Night: Luka Doncic - 35 points (14-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes.

Luka Doncic - 35 points (14-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes. Worst of the Night: Klay Thompson - 13 points (5-21 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists across 34 minutes.

Klay Thompson - 13 points (5-21 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists across 34 minutes. Rookie of the Night: Jalen Green - 32 points (11-25 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes.

Quick Hitters

The nine-seeded Pelicans recorded a much-needed 117-107 win in Portland to move 1.5 above the 10th seeded Lakers. CJ McCollum led the way with 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes in his return to his former stadium. Brandon Ingram: 19 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 28 minutes.

Drew Eubanks keeps on impressing late in the season for the Trail Blazers. The 25-year-old produced 21 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes. Eubanks is averaging 17.5 points and 9.6 rebounds over his last 11 showings.

Kristaps Porzingis snapped with 35 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 29 minutes. The 26-year-old is averaging 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game over his first 13 appearances with Washington. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes.

Franz Wagner has cooled off a bit, but the rookie recorded a team-high 28 points (11-20 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes. On a per-game basis, Wagner ranks as the 95th nine-category fantasy option here in his first season. Markelle Fultz: 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks over 21 minutes.



Miles Bridges threw down the windmill 😤 pic.twitter.com/dk36taxZQy March 31, 2022

Miles Bridges shined in New York City, carrying the Hornets to a 125-114 win over the Knicks behind 31 points (11-15 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes. The athletic wing is starting to get into his groove, averaging 27.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game over his last four contests. LaMelo Ball: 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, 15 assists and three steals over 37 minutes.

Evan Fournier continues to be one of the most inconsistent players in the league. Just one game after going for five points, the veteran went off for a team-high 30 points (10-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes. RJ Barrett has been on fire since the All-Star break. The 21-year-old ended the loss to Charlotte with 25 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes. Barrett has recorded at least 20 points in six out of his last seven appearances.

Just one game after going off for a season-high 40 points, Pascal Siakam impressed once again during Toronto's 125-102 win over the Timberwolves. This time, the forward ended with his second career triple-double, posting 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and one block over 40 minutes. Gary Trent: 29 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and two rebounds over 27 minutes.

Anthony Edwards was the only bright spot for the Timberwolves in their loss to the Raptors. The 20-year-old put up 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 32 minutes.

DAVION MITCHELL WITH AUTHORITY 🔨 pic.twitter.com/zAgyAEcrRb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 31, 2022

The Kings were able to walk away from Houston with a 121-118 win over the Rockets. Davion Mitchell had another great game with 24 points (11-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one steal, one block and one nasty poster. Since the Tyrese Haliburton trade, Mitchell is averaging 18.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Damian Jones: 24 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and four blocks over 34 minutes.



JALEN GREEN 🚀 Last 4 Games

32 PTS, 6 3PTS

30 PTS, 6 3PTS

25 PTS, 6 3PTS

23 PTS, 5 3PTS pic.twitter.com/Ffz7FCLlzx — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 31, 2022

The Jalen Green second half explosion tour continued in the loss to Sacramento as the No. 2 overall pick ended with a game-high 32 points (11-25 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes. Green is averaging 20.4 points per game since the All-Star break. Kevin Porter: 30 points (11-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and one block over 37 minutes.

Trae Young dominated the Thunder with 41 points (13-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Atlanta's 136-118 blowout win. Young ranks as the 11th overall nine-category fantasy option this season. Kevin Huerter: 20 points (8-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 28 minutes.

It seems like every night the Thunder have a new young player pop for a big game. During Wednesday's loss, it was Lindy Waters who shined with 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes.

A Look Ahead to Thursday Night