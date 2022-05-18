Around the Association: Heat Take Game 1 + Prop Bets for Mavs-Warriors Game 1

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Welcome back to another edition of Around the Association. The Conference Finals officially got underway Tuesday night with Game 1 between Boston and Miami. Here is all of the fantasy-relevant playoff information you need to know:

Tuesday Recap

Miami rallies strong

The Celtics started off Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on the right foot, heading into halftime with an eight-point lead on the road. However, Jimmy Butler and company flipped the switch in the second half, embarking on a 22-2 run and rolling to a 118-107 win.

The star forward exploded for 41 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 17-18 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and four steals over 41 minutes. This marked Butler's third 40-point outing of the postseason. Tyler Herro had a strong opening outing with 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes. The Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists over his first 12 outings throughout the playoffs. Gabe Vincent had one of his better performances of the postseason with 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 34 minutes while filling in for Kyle Lowry (hamstring). Vincent has started seven games in the playoffs in relief for Lowry, averaging 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game across those outings. Bam Adebayo had a strong second half, finishing with 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 37 minutes in the win.

Jayson Tatum had an incredible 21-point first half but went cold in the second with Miami taking control of the game. The All-Star forward ended the loss with 29 points (10-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals over 44 minutes. While Tatum did not have the most efficient game, he continues to put up superstar numbers in the playoffs. Tatum is averaging 28.3 points, 5.8 rebounds 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals over his first 12 playoff contests. After missing the team's last four games due to a knee injury, Robert Williams returned to the lineup and played well. The big man ended with 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 28 minutes. If Al Horford (COVID) remains out for Game 2 – reportedly a likely scenario – Williams should remain a solid DFS play. Payton Pritchard took advantage of Marcus Smart (foot) being sidelined for Game 1. The second-year pro recorded 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes. If Smart can't suit up for Game 2, Pritchard emerges as an adequate DFS value play who will most likely come with high ownership.



Wednesday Preview

Mavericks-Warriors Prop Bets

All bets via FanDuel Sportsbook