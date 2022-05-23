DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at BOS (-6.5), O/U: 208

The Heat lead the series 2-1 after they pulled off an impressive road win in Game 3. The Celtics need to get back on track on their home court, as another loss would put them in a 3-1 hole, facing elimination on the road.

Both sides are dealing with injury trouble and it will be important to confirm lineups close to game time.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA: Jimmy Butler (knee), Tyler Herro (groin), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) - Questionable

Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin are in line for more opportunity.

BOS: Jayson Tatum (neck) - Probable

Marcus Smart (ankle), Robert Williams (knee) - Questionable

Payton Pritchard and Derrick White have to step up if Smart is out. Grant Williams and Daniel Theis get a boost if Williams is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Marcus Smart ($12,900)

Smart is listed as questionable, but he looked good in his last two outings including a brilliant Game 2 performance with 64.8 DK points.

Jaylen Brown ($14,700)

Brown is coming off a historic game, as he became the only player in Celtics' history to score at least 40 points on 70 percent shooting in a playoff game. He is averaging 29.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists through the first three games of the series.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler ($15,900)

Butler is listed as questionable after he missed the second half of Game 3 with knee inflammation. If he is able to play, then he should be able to pick up where he left off, as he has been great throughout the playoffs. He logged 72.8 DK points in Game 1 and he is shooting 53.5 percent from the field during the postseason.

Bam Adebayo ($11,400)

Adebayo is coming off his best game so far in the playoffs, as he logged 31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block for 63.5 DK points. It marked the first time he topped 25 DK points in the last four games, and he is averaging 14.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in the postseason.

Al Horford ($11,100)

Horford generated 49.5 DK points in the last game and has been a force lately, averaging 13.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals over the last 10. He has an advantage over the Heat's smaller frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum ($16,500)

Tatum was quiet in Game 3, but he has been one of the best players in the postseason and needs to get back on track for a crucial home game. He is averaging 26.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals through the playoffs, and he's topped 50 DK points seven times in the last 14 games.

Value Picks

Victor Oladipo ($6,600)

Oladipo is up for extra opportunity as the Heat continue to deal with injuries in the backcourt. He is averaging 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Derrick White ($8,100)

White has been relatively quiet through the first three games against the Heat, but he continues to play a key role and the Celtics need him to step up in Game 4.

Caleb Martin ($2,100)

Martin is averaging 6.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14 minutes per game in the conference finals.

Grant Williams ($7,800)

Williams is up for more minutes if Robert Williams is out. He topped 20 DK points in the last two games, and he is averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10.

Daniel Theis ($1,800)

Theis has to step up if the Celtics are short-handed in the frontcourt. He is averaging 12.3 minutes per game in the series.

