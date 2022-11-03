Around the Association: Garland returns, Bucks can't lose + more notes from Wednesday's slate

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

It was a wild, 11-game slate Wednesday -- here is all you need to know:

Nightly Notables

Garland returns in style

After injuring his eye in Cleveland's season opener, Darius Garland made a statement in his return back to the court. The All-Star point guard ended with 29 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 42 minutes while Cleveland hung on to beat Boston in a 114-113 OT thriller. It's encouraging to see Garland record a scoring mark as he reached 29 or more points just eight times last season. Donovan Mitchell recorded 25 points (11-27 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 44 minutes in the win. Interestingly enough, Mitchell's 27 shots mark his second-highest attempts all season, yet his 25 points are the second-fewest he has scored this year. Jarrett Allen: 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks over 36 minutes.

Boston may have come up just short, but Jayson Tatum had the play of the game when he slammed a poster dunk over Jarrett Allen to send the contest to overtime. The All-Star forward ended the loss with 26 points (8-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and one steal across 43 minutes. Tatum ranks as the fourth-best nine-category fantasy option this season. Jaylen Brown had a chance to win the game for Boston but missed a game-winning jumper at the buzzer. Brown finished the contest with a game-high 30 points (10-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 45 minutes. Al Horford recorded his first double-double of the season with 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 40 minutes.



Giannis and Bucks roll to 7-0

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Pistons 116-91 to advance to remain the only undefeated team in the NBA at 7-0. Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated his way to 32 points (11-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocks over just 29 minutes of action. The Greek Freak is averaging 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists to begin the season. Jrue Holiday was also practically unguardable in Milwaukee's big win, recording 26 points (11-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes. Holiday is finding his groove on offense, averaging 28.3 points per game over his past three outings.

Saddiq Bey's roller-coaster season continued on a high-note Wednesday. The Villanova product recorded a team-high 22 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 35 minutes. Bey has topped 20 points in four outings this season yet has recorded 10 or fewer points in four contests as well. Cade Cunningham had a quiet night with 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes. This marked Cunningham's first performance with fewer than 20 points in his last five showings.



Herro plays the hero

With Jimmy Butler (hip) out of the lineup, Tyler Herro came through for the Heat when it mattered most, drilling a three-pointer in the final seconds to put Miami ahead of Sacramento by a score of 110-107. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year ended the win with 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one steal and three blocks over 37 minutes. Herro is a great DFS target whenever Butler is out of Miami's lineup. Kyle Lowry had his best game of the season, finishing with 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 37 minutes. The veteran point guard ranks as the No. 70 nine-category fantasy option thus far.

Sacramento was missing a star of their own with De'Aaron Fox on the sidelines due to a knee injury. Kevin Huerter led the Fox-less Kings in field goal attempts while ending with 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes.

Huerter has recorded 20 or more points in three straight contests while averaging 25.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game over that span. Domantas Sabonis produced arguably his best performance of the season, recording 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes. Davion Mitchell filled in for Fox and ended with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and four assists over 29 minutes. While it was not a huge game from Mitchell, the second-year guard is still in line to produce solid fantasy numbers as long as Fox remains out.



Doncic keeps on dominating

Luka Doncic continues to make history early on in his career. The star guard ended Dallas' 103-100 win over the Jazz with 33 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 35 minutes. This outing marked his seventh straight contest with 30 or more points to begin the season. The last player to record at least 30 points in each of his team's first seven games of the season was Wilt Chamberlain in the 1962-63 season.

Doncic is averaging 36.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists to begin the year while ranking as the No. 6 overall nine-category fantasy player.

Christian Wood: 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and 10 rebounds across 23 minutes.

Jordan Clarkson ended Utah's loss with a team-high 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 33 minutes. Clarkson has topped 20 or more points in three out of his last five outings.

Collin Sexton is starting to get in a more consistent rhythm for the Utah Jazz, finishing with 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes. Sexton is averaging 17.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 29.0 minutes per game over his last three appearances after having his minutes monitored to begin the year.

Matty Ice!

Matt Ryan played the unlikely hero for the Lakers during their contest against the Pelicans on Wednesday. The sharpshooting wing drilled a corner three as time expired in regulation to send the contest to overtime where Los Angeles ultimately pulled through to win 120-117. Ryan ended the game with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes. Lonnie Walker has his best outing of the season, finishing with 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 40 minutes. Walker is averaging 16.1 points per game this season, which would crush his previous career-high of 12.1 points. Russell Westbrook finished with yet another solid game off the bench, recording 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and six turnovers. In his three games coming off the bench thus far, Westbrook is averaging 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists across 30.0 minutes per game.

Zion Williamson was fantastic in the loss, ending the game with a season-best 27 points (11-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes. The 22-year-old is averaging 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists over 34.0 minutes across his first two games since returning from his hip injury. CJ McCollum neared a triple-double with 22 points (10-27 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes. The veteran guard is having a standout season in terms of passing, recording eight or more assists in four out of his last five showings. McCollum's 7.3 assists per game mark on the season would easily set a new career-high for the 10th-year pro.



Murray and Hawks rally

Dejounte Murray absolutely erupted in New York City as he helped rally the Hawks to a 112-99 win over the Knicks. The dynamic all-around guard recorded a career-high 36 points (14-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with four rebounds, nine assists, one block and six steals over 38 minutes. Murray has not lost a step after coming over from San Antonio via trade, topping 20 points in his past four contests while averaging 25.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game over that span. For the season he's well over 2.0 steals per game. De'Andre Hunter: 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 35 minutes.

Despite the losing effort, Jalen Brunson turned in another solid effort for the Knicks. The guard ended with 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and one block in 31 minutes. Brunson is averaging 18.4 points and 6.9 assists per game through New York's first seven contests, which would both mark career highs for the 26-year-old. Immanuel Quickley turned into a rebounding machine out of nowhere in the loss. The third-year pro finished with 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), a career-high 16 rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes. Quickley was averaging just 4.3 rebounds per game in his six contests leading up to Wednesday. I am just as confused as you guys.



Quick Hitters

Best and Worst of the Night

Stud of the Night: Dejounte Murray - 36 points (14-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and six steals over 38 minutes.

Dejounte Murray - 36 points (14-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and six steals over 38 minutes. Dud of the Night: Jabari Smith - two points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one block over 36 minutes.

Jabari Smith - two points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one block over 36 minutes. Rookie of the Night: Malaki Branham - 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes.

