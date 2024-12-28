Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for December 28

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets Today

Thunder vs. Hornets: Over 219.0 points -110 @ bet365

There's no question the Thunder are clear-cut favorites in this matchup against the Hornets and should win rather easily. However, there's a strong chance of the over hitting in this contest as well. The Thunder are averaging 115.7 points per game over their last three games, which ranks as the 11th-best mark in the NBA, and it wouldn't be shocking if they surpass that number given that the Hornets aren't exactly known for their defense.

However, while the Thunder can wreak havoc defensively when they're at full strength, that won't be the case Saturday. They'll be missing several defensive stalwarts, such as Chet Holmgren (hip), Luguentz Dort (ankle), Cason Wallace (quadriceps) and Alex Caruso (hip), so the Hornets might have more chances to inflict damage. The over would be risky if the Thunder were healthier, but given the number of absences they're dealing with, Charlotte could have a realistic shot of putting up more points on the board, thus leading this to be an open contest.

Knicks vs. Wizards: Jordan Poole to score under 6.5 first-quarter points +100 @ bet365

Jordan Poole can be one of the most explosive scorers in the NBA when things are clicking for him. However, he can also be one of the most frustrating players from a fantasy/betting perspective since he goes hot and cold. The fact that he enters this game as questionable due to a hip injury could mean he won't be 100 percent healthy for this contest. Even with that in mind, it's worth noting that Poole is averaging 6.0 points per game in the first quarter of games this season, shooting 46.2 percent from the field and an impressive 44.8 percent from three-point range while logging 9.3 minutes per contest.

The numbers on the surface look promising. However, the Knicks are known for playing with a fast tempo in the beginning of games, and Poole will have to spend a lot of energy on the defensive end while dealing with the threat of Jalen Brunson, who's an accomplished scorer in his own right. Sure, Poole has been hot of late and is coming off a 25-point effort in the win over the Hornets on Dec. 26 while reaching the 25-point plateau in four straight contests. That said, don't bet on him having a strong start in this game, where the Wizards are massive underdogs.

Pistons vs. Nuggets: Jamal Murray to score over 20.5 total points -110 @ bet365

Murray endured a rough start to the 2024-25 season and was heavily criticized -- and rightfully so -- for his performances over the first month and a half of the campaign. However, it's worth noting that the star floor general has been turning things around of late. He's been playing more like the dynamic point guard who played a pivotal role in the Nuggets' championship run in 2023 rather than being a complementary piece in an offense led by one of the best players in the world, Nikola Jokic. The numbers back this up, as Murray has scored at least 24 points in four of his last five appearances.

Since missing two games due to right hamstring inflammation and returning on Dec. 13 against the Clippers, Murray is averaging 23.2 points, 6.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 38.0 minutes per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from three-point range. Jokic should continue to be the barometer of the Nuggets' offense, but there's no question Murray is going through his most productive stretch of the season. We'll ride the hot hand here and suggest Murray will clear the 20-point mark for the fifth time across his last six games against a Detroit team that's set to end a four-game road trip Saturday.