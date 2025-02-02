Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, February 2

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers: Cavaliers to cover -12.5 spread -110 @ bet365

The Mavericks grabbed all the headlines on Saturday, Feb. 1, but it wasn't for the reasons anyone would've expected. Dallas completed a trade that sent Luka Doncic (calf) to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis (abdomen), with role players moving both ways and a third team involved. In short, the Mavericks are parting ways with their star player -- who was unavailable either way -- and there's no question this is going to shock the team from a moral and emotional perspective. Considering that they might have limited players available and that the Cavaliers are one of the most stable teams in the NBA, Cleveland shouldn't have significant problems securing a comfortable win here. The 12.5-point spread might look high at first glance, but the Cavaliers should be heavy favorites here one way or the other, particularly due to their impressive 23-3 record at home.

Bulls vs. Pistons: Cade Cunningham to record over 38.5 points + assists -115 @ bet365

Cunningham was recently named to the 2025 All-Star Game, and the talented floor general, who continues to have an elite season, celebrated by scoring a season-high mark of 40 points in a 117-102 win over the Mavericks. Cunningham is posting excellent numbers both as a scorer and passer, and he should be in line for another productive outing in this one since he faces a Chicago defense that has been subpar -- at best -- this season. Plus, Cunningham's recent performances have been absolutely eye-popping, and he should take advantage of the defensive matchups here. Cunningham has recorded at least 39 points + assists in all but one of his last six appearances, with the lone exception being a 22-point, seven-assist display against the Cavaliers on Jan. 27. He had 26 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the lone game he's played against the Bulls this season, a 122-112 loss on Nov. 18.

Celtics vs 76ers: Under 222.5 total points -110 @ bet365

The Celtics are among the best teams in the NBA once again, and while the same can't be said about the 76ers, there's no question Philadelphia is showing signs of a turnaround even if the team has gone a meager 4-6 over its last 10 contests. The 76ers will probably have to rely on Tyrese Maxey more than ever to pull the upset here, as they'll be without Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (finger) while rookie Jared McCain (knee) will miss the rest of the season. The Celtics should be at full strength Sunday and are likely to secure the win, though it wouldn't be shocking if this ends up being a low-scoring affair. For what it's worth, four of the Sixers' last five games have ended with under 222.5 total points, while the same thing has happened in just two of the Celtics' last five.