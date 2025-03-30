Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, March 30

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Pistons vs. Timberwolves: Malik Beasley to score over 14.5 total points -105 @ bet365

Beasley made a spot start in Friday's win over the Cavaliers and finished with 19 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes. The veteran sharpshooter has found ways to produce regardless of whether he's playing as a starter, which has been the case in two of his last three games, or off the bench. He's scored at least 15 points in four of his last seven contests while scoring in double digits each time, so he comes into the game on a strong run of form and with a solid fantasy floor. Given that Cade Cunningham (calf), Dennis Schroder (quadriceps) and Tobias Harris (Achilles) are all carrying GTD tags for Sunday, it wouldn't be surprising if Beasley enjoys another game with an uptick in his workload.

Warriors vs. Spurs: Warriors to win and over 230.5 total points scored +110 @ bet365

The Warriors are known for their interior defense, led by the play of potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate Draymond Green. However, they aren't on the same level regarding their perimeter defense. That's an area where the Spurs thrive due to the play of Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and even Chris Paul. As for the Spurs, they're without two of their best defenders in Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (finger), so it's hard to imagine San Antonio stopping Golden State's offense, led by Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. It's worth noting that three of the Spurs' last five games have ended with over 230.5 total points, and the same thing has happened in 12 of their 16 contests since the beginning of March. The Warriors aren't exactly an offensive juggernaut, but they should take advantage of the Spurs' deficiencies on defense to secure the win in a game that could easily end up being a high-scoring affair.

Rockets vs. Suns: Devin Booker to score over 24.5 total points -115 @ bet365

Kevin Durant has been playing at a high level for the Suns in recent weeks, and he's surpassed the 25-point mark in all but one of his previous five outings, so it makes sense to believe he's going to operate as the team's go-to option once again Sunday. However, that should open the door for Booker to have a strong showing. If most of the defensive attention on Houston's side goes to Durant, Booker will make them pay. The star guard is in dire need of a bounce-back performance. He's coming off a woeful 10-point showing against the Timberwolves on Friday, and that was his fourth straight game in which he couldn't reach the 20-point mark. Before that, though, Booker had averaged 24.6 points per game over his previous 10 March appearances. Booker, who's shooting just 35.5 percent from the floor over that four-game stretch, is too talented to struggle at this rate consistently and should deliver a bounce-back effort Sunday.