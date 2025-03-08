Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for March 8

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Pelicans vs. Rockets: Rockets to cover -8 spread -115 @ bet365

The Rockets are missing Fred VanVleet due to an ankle injury, but the star floor general has played in just two games since the beginning of February, with Houston going 6-8 in his absence but also losing the two last contests in which he suited up. Regardless of the absence, the Rockets are the better team by a wide margin, and it's not like the Pelicans aren't dealing with injuries, either. New Orleans will be missing Herbert Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and Bruce Brown (rest), while Jose Alvarado (hip) is questionable. The Pelicans have been playing better of late, but in this battle of depleted teams, and with Houston having the edge of playing at home, the Rockets shouldn't have problems covering the spread. The Rockets have gone 15-15 ATS at home this season, while the Pelicans have gone 9-23 ATS on the road, the worst mark in the league -- by a wide margin.

Pacers vs. Hawks: Trae Young to record over 11.5 assists -135 @ bet365

Young has been on fire of late, and even though he tends to be listed as probable on the injury report due to an ongoing Achilles problem, that hasn't limited him in recent games. The star floor general, who leads the NBA in assists per game with 11.6, has dished out 12 or more dimes in six of his last seven appearances. He's coming off a 16-assist performance in the 124-118 win over the Pacers on Thursday, and in the previous meeting against Indiana, he went for 34 points and 17 assists in a 132-127 loss. The line of over 11.5 assists certainly looks attainable for Young, who has recorded 12 or more assists in 29 different games this season, leading the league in that stat by a wide margin.

Lakers vs. Celtics: Luka Doncic to score over 3.5 three-pointers -120 @ bet365

There's no doubt that the Lakers are among the hottest teams in the NBA right now, but they'll face a daunting task against the Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday. If the Lakers want to pull the upset, the Luka Doncic/LeBron James duo will have to be at its best, and Doncic is certainly playing well of late. Boston will do everything in its power to try and slow Doncic down, but the Slovenian star has been playing at a high level recently, and he's been particularly locked in from three-point range. He's hit at least three treys in four games in a row and at least four in the last three, although he's also attempted double-digit shots from beyond the arc in those three contests. Doncic is averaging 2.9 threes made on 9.5 attempts since joining the Lakers, good for 30.5%, but given his recent uptick in shot volume, this is a figure he could easily reach, particularly if he continues to shoot the ball as well as he's done it lately.