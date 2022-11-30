DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
Injuries to Monitor
PHI - Tyrese Maxey (foot), James Harden (foot): OUT
CLE - Lamar Stevens (illness): Questionable
Kevin Love (thumb), Jarrett Allen (back), Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT
ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): Questionable
ORL - Mo Bamba (back), Markelle Fultz (toe): Questionable
Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Wendell Carter (foot), Jalen Suggs (ankle): OUT
MIA - Max Strus (shoulder): Probable
Gabe Vincent (knee), Tyler Herro (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Nikola Jovic (foot), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Caleb Martin (illness): Questionable
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee): OUT
BOS - Jaylen Brown (neck): Questionable
Robert Williams (knee): OUT
WAS - Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee), T.J. Warren (foot): OUT
MIL - Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), Serge Ibaka (illness): OUT
TOR - Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT
NOP - Naji Marshall (illness), Larry Nance (shoulder), CJ McCollum (rest): Questionable Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT
MEM - Dillon Brooks (thigh): Questionable
Jake LaRavia (foot): Doubtful
Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
MIN - Jaden McDaniels (illness): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (ankle), Romeo Langford (back), Josh Richardson (ankle): Questionable
Jakob Poeltl (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): OUT
OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip): Questionable
Mike Muscala (finger): OUT
HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT
DEN - Bones Hyland (illness), Zeke Nnaji (illness): Questionable
Michael Porter (heel), Jeff Green (knee): OUT
CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle), Ayo Dosunmu (knee), Goran Dragic (neck), Derrick Jones (thumb): Probable
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT
LAC - John Wall (rest): Questionable
Paul George (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Luke Kennard (calf): OUT
UTA - Rudy Gay (finger), Mike Conley (leg): OUT
IND - Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT
SAC - Trey Lyles (illness): Questionable
POR - Keon Johnson (hip), Nassir Little (hip): Questionable
Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf): OUT
LAL - LeBron James (leg), Anthony Davis (back): Probable
Elite Players
Guards
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,500) at Kings
Haliburton has a favorable matchup against his former squad, who give up an NBA fourth-most points per game. The Kings also allow opponents to shoot 49.7 percent from the field, which is second highest in the league. Haliburton averages 19.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game, and he went over 60 DK points in two of the last three games.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,000) vs. Grizzlies
Edwards has to step up to lead the offense in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. He averages 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game and topped 39 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, with a high of 63. He has a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the third most three-pointers per game.
Forwards/Centers
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,800) vs. Heat
After missing one game with an ankle injury, Tatum bounced back with 35 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in the last game. He has a favorable matchup against the Heat, who are missing their best wing defender, Jimmy Butler. Tatum is averaging 29.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last five games, and he topped 47 DK points four times.
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,200) vs. Hawks
After a seven-game absence, Banchero has looked solid over the last three games, averaging 20.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals. He has a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the fifth most points per game to opposing power forwards.
Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,200) vs. Pacers
Sabonis has an advantageous matchup against his former team, as the Pacers give up a league-high average of 27.5 points to opposing centers. Sabonis averages 16.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game and he topped 36 DK points in nine of the last 10 games, with a high of 66.5.
Expected Chalk
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,700) vs. Rockets
Jokic and the Nuggets are up for a second straight meeting with the Rockets in Denver. Jokic totaled 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in just 27 minutes for a total of 59.5 DK points in the last meeting, on Monday. He should be able to come up big once again against an opponent who allows the opposition to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field.
Value Picks
Aleksej Pokusevski, Thunder ($4,600) vs. Spurs
Pokusevski has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are without two of their starting frontcourt players, Jakob Poeltl and Jeremy Sochan. Pokusevski averages 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game, and he topped 20 DK points in three of the last four games.
Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($3,800) vs. Grizzlies
Anderson is up for a larger role in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. He topped 20 DK points in seven of his last 10 games, while averaging 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
Justise Winslow, Trail Blazers ($4,600) at Lakers
Winslow must continue to step up offensively in the absence of Damian Lillard. He is averaging 9.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists over four consecutive starts, topping 25 DK points in each outing. He is slated to remain in the starting lineup against the Lakers, who give up the second most rebounds to opposing small forwards.
Damion Lee, Suns ($3,900) vs. Bulls
Lee continues to see added opportunity in the light of injuries among the Suns' roster. He is averaging 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last 10 games, topping 20 DK points six times, with a high of 30.
Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,000) at Kings
After a four-game absence, Nembhard returned looking as good as ever, totaling 25.5 DK points in 29 minutes of action. He is averaging 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 games. He has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 38.2 percent from deep, which is second highest in the league.