DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 30

Slate Overview

PHI at CLE

ATL at ORL

MIA at BOS

WAS at BKN

MIL at NYK

TOR at NOP

MEM at MIN

SAS at OKC

HOU at DEN

CHI at PHX

LAC at UTA

IND at SAC

POR at LAL

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (foot), James Harden (foot): OUT

CLE - Lamar Stevens (illness): Questionable

Kevin Love (thumb), Jarrett Allen (back), Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): Questionable

ORL - Mo Bamba (back), Markelle Fultz (toe): Questionable

Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Wendell Carter (foot), Jalen Suggs (ankle): OUT

MIA - Max Strus (shoulder): Probable

Gabe Vincent (knee), Tyler Herro (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Nikola Jovic (foot), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Caleb Martin (illness): Questionable

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (neck): Questionable

Robert Williams (knee): OUT

WAS - Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee), T.J. Warren (foot): OUT

MIL - Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), Serge Ibaka (illness): OUT

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

NOP - Naji Marshall (illness), Larry Nance (shoulder), CJ McCollum (rest): Questionable Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT

MEM - Dillon Brooks (thigh): Questionable

Jake LaRavia (foot): Doubtful

Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

MIN - Jaden McDaniels (illness): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (ankle), Romeo Langford (back), Josh Richardson (ankle): Questionable

Jakob Poeltl (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): OUT

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip): Questionable

Mike Muscala (finger): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT

DEN - Bones Hyland (illness), Zeke Nnaji (illness): Questionable

Michael Porter (heel), Jeff Green (knee): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle), Ayo Dosunmu (knee), Goran Dragic (neck), Derrick Jones (thumb): Probable

Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT

LAC - John Wall (rest): Questionable

Paul George (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Luke Kennard (calf): OUT

UTA - Rudy Gay (finger), Mike Conley (leg): OUT

IND - Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT

SAC - Trey Lyles (illness): Questionable

POR - Keon Johnson (hip), Nassir Little (hip): Questionable

Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (leg), Anthony Davis (back): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,500) at Kings

Haliburton has a favorable matchup against his former squad, who give up an NBA fourth-most points per game. The Kings also allow opponents to shoot 49.7 percent from the field, which is second highest in the league. Haliburton averages 19.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game, and he went over 60 DK points in two of the last three games.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,000) vs. Grizzlies

Edwards has to step up to lead the offense in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. He averages 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game and topped 39 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, with a high of 63. He has a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the third most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,800) vs. Heat

After missing one game with an ankle injury, Tatum bounced back with 35 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in the last game. He has a favorable matchup against the Heat, who are missing their best wing defender, Jimmy Butler. Tatum is averaging 29.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last five games, and he topped 47 DK points four times.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,200) vs. Hawks

After a seven-game absence, Banchero has looked solid over the last three games, averaging 20.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals. He has a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the fifth most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,200) vs. Pacers

Sabonis has an advantageous matchup against his former team, as the Pacers give up a league-high average of 27.5 points to opposing centers. Sabonis averages 16.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game and he topped 36 DK points in nine of the last 10 games, with a high of 66.5.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,700) vs. Rockets

Jokic and the Nuggets are up for a second straight meeting with the Rockets in Denver. Jokic totaled 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in just 27 minutes for a total of 59.5 DK points in the last meeting, on Monday. He should be able to come up big once again against an opponent who allows the opposition to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Aleksej Pokusevski, Thunder ($4,600) vs. Spurs

Pokusevski has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are without two of their starting frontcourt players, Jakob Poeltl and Jeremy Sochan. Pokusevski averages 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game, and he topped 20 DK points in three of the last four games.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($3,800) vs. Grizzlies

Anderson is up for a larger role in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. He topped 20 DK points in seven of his last 10 games, while averaging 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

Justise Winslow, Trail Blazers ($4,600) at Lakers

Winslow must continue to step up offensively in the absence of Damian Lillard. He is averaging 9.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists over four consecutive starts, topping 25 DK points in each outing. He is slated to remain in the starting lineup against the Lakers, who give up the second most rebounds to opposing small forwards.

Damion Lee, Suns ($3,900) vs. Bulls

Lee continues to see added opportunity in the light of injuries among the Suns' roster. He is averaging 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last 10 games, topping 20 DK points six times, with a high of 30.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,000) at Kings

After a four-game absence, Nembhard returned looking as good as ever, totaling 25.5 DK points in 29 minutes of action. He is averaging 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 games. He has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 38.2 percent from deep, which is second highest in the league.

