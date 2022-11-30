NBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 30

DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 30

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
November 30, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at CLE 
ATL at ORL
MIA at BOS
WAS at BKN 
MIL at NYK 
TOR at NOP
MEM at MIN
SAS at OKC
HOU at DEN 
CHI at PHX 
LAC at UTA
IND at SAC
POR at LAL

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report    

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (foot),  James Harden (foot): OUT 

CLE - Lamar Stevens (illness): Questionable 
Kevin Love (thumb), Jarrett Allen (back), Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT  

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): Questionable

ORL - Mo Bamba (back), Markelle Fultz (toe): Questionable
Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Wendell Carter (foot), Jalen Suggs (ankle): OUT 

MIA - Max Strus (shoulder): Probable
Gabe Vincent (knee), Tyler Herro (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Nikola Jovic (foot), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Caleb Martin (illness): Questionable 
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee): OUT    

BOS - Jaylen Brown (neck): Questionable 
Robert Williams (knee): OUT  

WAS - Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT  

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee), T.J. Warren (foot): OUT     

MIL - Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), Serge Ibaka (illness): OUT     

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT    

NOP - Naji Marshall (illness), Larry Nance (shoulder), CJ McCollum (rest): Questionable Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT    

MEM - Dillon Brooks (thigh): Questionable
Jake LaRavia (foot): Doubtful
Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT     

MIN - Jaden McDaniels (illness): Questionable 
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT  

SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (ankle), Romeo Langford (back), Josh Richardson (ankle): Questionable
Jakob Poeltl (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): OUT    

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip): Questionable
Mike Muscala (finger): OUT    

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT

DEN - Bones Hyland (illness), Zeke Nnaji (illness): Questionable
Michael Porter (heel), Jeff Green (knee): OUT    

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle), Ayo Dosunmu (knee), Goran Dragic (neck), Derrick Jones (thumb): Probable
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT 

PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT   

LAC - John Wall (rest): Questionable
Paul George (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Luke Kennard (calf): OUT    

UTA - Rudy Gay (finger), Mike Conley (leg): OUT   

IND - Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT  

SAC - Trey Lyles (illness): Questionable

POR - Keon Johnson (hip), Nassir Little (hip): Questionable 
Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf): OUT      

LAL - LeBron James (leg), Anthony Davis (back): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,500) at Kings

Haliburton has a favorable matchup against his former squad, who give up an NBA fourth-most points per game. The Kings also allow opponents to shoot 49.7 percent from the field, which is second highest in the league. Haliburton averages 19.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game, and he went over 60 DK points in two of the last three games. 

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,000) vs. Grizzlies 

Edwards has to step up to lead the offense in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. He averages 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game and topped 39 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, with a high of 63. He has a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the third most three-pointers per game. 

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,800) vs. Heat 

After missing one game with an ankle injury, Tatum bounced back with 35 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in the last game. He has a favorable matchup against the Heat, who are missing their best wing defender, Jimmy Butler. Tatum is averaging 29.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last five games, and he topped 47 DK points four times. 

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,200) vs. Hawks

After a seven-game absence, Banchero has looked solid over the last three games, averaging 20.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals. He has a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the fifth most points per game to opposing power forwards. 

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,200) vs. Pacers 

Sabonis has an advantageous matchup against his former team, as the Pacers give up a league-high average of 27.5 points to opposing centers. Sabonis averages 16.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game and he topped 36 DK points in nine of the last 10 games, with a high of 66.5. 

Expected Chalk 

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,700) vs. Rockets 

Jokic and the Nuggets are up for a second straight meeting with the Rockets in Denver. Jokic totaled 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in just 27 minutes for a total of 59.5 DK points in the last meeting, on Monday. He should be able to come up big once again against an opponent who allows the opposition to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field. 

Value Picks

Aleksej Pokusevski, Thunder ($4,600) vs. Spurs 

Pokusevski has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are without two of their starting frontcourt players, Jakob Poeltl and Jeremy Sochan. Pokusevski averages 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game, and he topped 20 DK points in three of the last four games. 

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($3,800) vs. Grizzlies 

Anderson is up for a larger role in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. He topped 20 DK points in seven of his last 10 games, while averaging 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. 

Justise Winslow, Trail Blazers ($4,600) at Lakers 

Winslow must continue to step up offensively in the absence of Damian Lillard. He is averaging 9.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists over four consecutive starts, topping 25 DK points in each outing. He is slated to remain in the starting lineup against the Lakers, who give up the second most rebounds to opposing small forwards. 

Damion Lee, Suns ($3,900) vs. Bulls 

Lee continues to see added opportunity in the light of injuries among the Suns' roster. He is averaging 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last 10 games, topping 20 DK points six times, with a high of 30. 

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,000) at Kings 

After a four-game absence, Nembhard returned looking as good as ever, totaling 25.5 DK points in 29 minutes of action. He is averaging 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 games. He has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 38.2 percent from deep, which is second highest in the league. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dan Bruno
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
NBA Injury Report - Updates on Key Players
NBA Injury Report - Updates on Key Players
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 30
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 30
NBA Futures Picks: NBA Championship Odds And Predictions
NBA Futures Picks: NBA Championship Odds And Predictions
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 30
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 30
NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, November 29
NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, November 29
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 29
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 29