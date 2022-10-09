Fantasy Basketball 2022-23 - Must-Draft Players by Round

This article is part of our NBA Draft Kit series.

George was limited to 31 games last year, and Kawhi Leonard (ADP-25.5) is back after sitting out last season entirely. Nevertheless, George was stellar when healthy last season, posting career-high averages of

Harden struggled last season by his standards, but the Beard is among the best bounce-back candidates heading into his first full season in Philadelphia. The fact that he's slipping this close to the second round of fantasy drafts illustrates the incredible depth of talent in the NBA. It also highlights why picking late in the first round of fantasy drafts can be equally beneficial as possessing one of the top selections.

Fantasy draft season is upon us. Going with your gut works, but studying Average Draft Positions (ADPs) and thinking about who might realistically be available in each round works better. I have assembled my must-draft player by round, tailored to 10- and 12-team leagues. Although some players I've recommended will be gone by the time you are on the clock, I'm suggesting players who generally fall into the latter half of each round. In other words, I've tried to present players who will be available in each round of your draft. Here's who I'm targeting in fantasy drafts heading into the 2022-23 season.

Fantasy draft season is upon us. Going with your gut works, but studying Average Draft Positions (ADPs) and thinking about who might realistically be available in each round works better. I have assembled my must-draft player by round, tailored to 10- and 12-team leagues. Although some players I've recommended will be gone by the time you are on the clock, I'm suggesting players who generally fall into the latter half of each round. In other words, I've tried to present players who will be available in each round of your draft. Here's who I'm targeting in fantasy drafts heading into the 2022-23 season.

Read more: Dominate your draft with RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Rankings

Fantasy Basketball ADPs are from Yahoo.

(1) James Harden , Philadelphia 76ers

(ADP-8.4)

Harden struggled last season by his standards, but the Beard is among the best bounce-back candidates heading into his first full season in Philadelphia. The fact that he's slipping this close to the second round of fantasy drafts illustrates the incredible depth of talent in the NBA. It also highlights why picking late in the first round of fantasy drafts can be equally beneficial as possessing one of the top selections.

See where Harden was drafted in Rotowire's expert Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft.

(2) Paul George , Los Angeles Clippers

(ADP-20.9)

George was limited to 31 games last year, and Kawhi Leonard (ADP-25.5) is back after sitting out last season entirely. Nevertheless, George was stellar when healthy last season, posting career-high averages of 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals to go along with 24.3 points, 6.9 boards, and 2.9 threes in 34.7 minutes per game. Like having Harden fall into your lap late in the first round, grabbing George late in the second feels like an absolute steal. If George is gone, take Leonard.

(3) Zion Williamson , New Orleans Pelicans

(ADP-37.6)

Williamson's production in the three-point shooting and defensive departments will probably still be lacking. Furthermore, his injuries make it difficult to trust him in the first two rounds. However, he possesses too much upside to be available beyond the third round. If Williamson's ADP continues to rise as the season draws nearer, with more managers reaching for him in the first couple rounds, consider selecting Cade Cunningham (ADP-32.9).

Which players should you avoid this season? Read Mike Barner's list of NBA Fantasy Busts.

(4) Jrue Holiday , Milwaukee Bucks

(ADP-43.9)

Holiday is coming off another stellar season, having posted 18.3 points (50.1% FG, 41.1% 3PT, 76.1% FT), 6.8 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.0 threes, and 1.6 steals in 32.9 minutes. He has connected on over 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts in each of his first two years in Milwaukee. Moreover, he has also registered a career-high three-point shooting percentage in consecutive seasons. With Khris Middleton (wrist) expected to miss some time to begin the campaign, Holiday will likely be relied upon more heavily than usual early on.

(5) Tyrese Maxey , Philadelphia 76ers

(ADP-58.3)

Maxey broke out as a sophomore to the tune of 17.5 points (48.5% FG, 42.7% 3PT, 86.6% FT), 4.3 assists, 3.2 boards, 1.8 threes, and 0.7 steals in 35.3 minutes per game. Moreover, he continued to perform exceptionally well during the postseason while meshing well with Joel Embiid and midseason acquisition James Harden. Since Maxey can create offense for himself and others and plays well off the ball, his stat profile is only likely to improve. Furthermore, with all the attention that opposing defenses will spend slowing down Embiid and Harden, Maxey stands to benefit immensely.

(6) Jakob Poeltl , San Antonio Spurs

(ADP-72.3)

Poeltl is coming off a career year in which he averaged highs in scoring (13.5 PPG), rebounding (9.3 RPG), assists (2.8 APG), and minutes (29.0 MPG). He leaves plenty to be desired in the free-throw shooting department (49.5% FT), and he doesn't attempt three-pointers. Nevertheless, he's a quality contributor in every other category, and he won't have to contend with former Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (8.3 RPG) for boards. If Poeltl is gone, Jalen Brunson (ADP-66.2) and Alperen Sengun (ADP-69.3) are excellent backup choices.

(7) Collin Sexton , Utah Jazz

(ADP-85.1)

After appearing in only 11 games in 2021-22, Sexton joins the rebuilding Jazz. Even if Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson remain on the roster for the whole season—which seems unlikely—Sexton will be the top offensive option for Utah. Having averaged 24.3 points (47.5% FG, 37.1% 3PT, 81.5% FT), 4.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 threes, and 1.0 steal in 60 games during 2020-21, Sexton has already shown he can set fire to a stat sheet throughout an entire campaign. With a bit of luck in the health department, he could be in for a career year.

Read Henry Weinberg's Fantasy Basketball Breakouts article to learn more on Sexton.

(8) Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

(ADP-103.8)

It remains unclear when Jackson will be back following offseason foot surgery, but his ADP continues to fall. Nevertheless, if he is still available at this late stage of a draft, I'd take him and hope for the best. Jackson's combination of three-point shooting, free-throw shooting, defensive stats and improving offensive skillset make him a valuable contributor for all formats.

ROUNDS 9-13

I've already made a case for the players I'm recommending in rounds nine through thirteen in recent articles—in which I suggested NBA Fantasy Sleepers with an ADP of 100 or later and projected the fantasy impact of the NBA offseason transactions.

(9) Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (ADP-104.3)

(10) Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers (ADP-123.8)

(11) Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons (ADP-139.6)

(12) Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings (ADP-143.4)

(13) Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets (ADP-147.2)