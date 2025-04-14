Fantasy Basketball 2024-25: Final Leaders in Fantasy Points Per Game

Navigated monumental trade to Lakers to put together another stat-sheet-stuffing season that included

Here are the top 50 fantasy performers of the just-concluded regular season, including a closer look at the top 25 that helped vault fantasy managers to successful campaigns.

#1. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets- 64.3 FP/G

#2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks - 57.4 FP/G

#3. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs - 54.6 FP/G

#4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder - 54.1 FP/G

#5. Luka Doncic, Mavericks/Lakers - 52.5 FP/G

a career-high 1.8 steals and averages of 30.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.6 steals in his last 20 games.

#6. Anthony Davis, Lakers/Mavericks - 51.7 FP/G

Injuries limited him to 51 games and wiped out significant chunk of initial Mavericks tenure, but the talented big man still compiled 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest overall.

#7. Jayson Tatum, Celtics - 48.0 FP/G

The defending champions' team MVP facilitated at a career-best level (6.0 assists per game) while also compiling the second-highest rebounding average of his career (8.7) and draining a career-high 3.5 threes per contest.

#8. Cade Cunningham, Pistons – 48.0 FP/G

The 2021 first overall pick had his long-awaited breakout season with a career-high 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, 46.9% shooting and 35.6% 3-point shooting while leading Detroit to its first playoff appearance since the 2018-19 campaign.

#9. LeBron James, Lakers - 47.1 FP/G

The King was front and center for an eventful Lakers season that saw him transition from working with Davis to Dončić, and he still rewarded fantasy managers with across-the-board production (24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 51.3% shooting).

#10. Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks - 46.8 FP/G

KAT was a hit in his first season in the Big Apple, complementing his best scoring average (24.4) since the 2021-22 season with a career-high 12.8 rebounds, a career-best-tying 1.0 steals and the second-best three-point shooting percentage (42.0) of his decorated NBA tenure.

#11. Domantas Sabonis, Kings - 45.1 FP/G

Worked around the departure of long-time teammate De'Aaron Fox to deliver another well-rounded season that included third straight campaign of more than 19.0 points per game (19.1), a career-high 13.9 boards and his best three-point shooting percentage (41.7) since the 2018-19 season in Indiana.

#12. James Harden, Clippers - 45.0 FP/G

The Beard's resurgent fantasy season included his best scoring (22.8) and field-goal attempt (16.4) figures since the 2020-21 campaign and highest steals (1.5) and made threes (3.0) averages since the 2019-20 season – all over his most games played (79) since back in 2016-17 – as he shouldered a heavy load while Kawhi Leonard made just 37 appearances.

#13. Trae Young, Hawks - 44.7 FP/G

Nagging Achilles soreness didn't prevent the talented guard from matching the second-highest number of games played (76) in his career and dishing out a career-best 11.6 dimes per contest while averaging well over a steal per game (1.2) for third straight season.

#14. Zion Williamson, Pelicans - 44.6 FP/G

Assortment of injuries limited the big man to 30 games and cut his season off just past mid-March, but Williamson set new career highs with 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks while tying a career best with 7.2 rebounds.

#15. Tyrese Maxey, 76ers - 43.6 FP/G

What was essentially a lost season for Joel Embiid helped propel Maxey to a career-high 26.3 points and 1.8 steals per contest before a finger injury finished the guard's own 2024-25 campaign in early March.

#16. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves - 43.4 FP/G

Career-best 39.5% 3-point shooting helped lead to a new career high in scoring (27.6), but Edwards continued to also stuff the rest of the stat sheet with 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

#17. Paolo Banchero, Magic - 43.3 FP/G

Limited to a career-low 46 games but still put up new career-high averages in points (25.9), rebounds (7.5) and made threes (1.9) in the most compelling validation yet of No. 1 overall pick pedigree.

#18. Kevin Durant, Suns - 43.2 FP/G

An ankle injury closed out his season March 30, but KD still rewarded fantasy managers with 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and career-best 43.0% 3-point shooting.

#19. Jalen Johnson, Hawks - 43.1 FP/G

Torn labrum cut short what was already a career-best season in late January, but not before Johnson delivered new five-category high-water marks with 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.

#20. LaMelo Ball, Hornets - 42.9 FP/G

Injuries capped his season, but posted a career-high 25.2 points alongside 7.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds while extending career-long streak of seasons with more than 1.0 steal per game to five (1.1 SPG).

#21. Damian Lillard, Bucks - 42.5 FP/G

Second Bucks season was cut short at 58 games due to a blood clot in his right calf, but Dame still averaged at least 7.0 assists for the sixth straight season, contributed a career-high 1.2 steals and turned in his best shooting performance from behind the arc (37.6%) since the 2020-21 season.

#22. Joel Embiid, 76ers - 42.1 FP/G

Knee issues resulted in just a 19-game season during which an obviously limited Embiid produced his lowest scoring average (23.8) since the 2019-20 campaign and sparsest rebounding tally (8.2) since his rookie 2016-17 season, but he was still an excellent fantasy producer when available.

#23. Alperen Sengun, Rockets - 42.0 FP/G

Averaged exactly two points fewer per game than during his career-best scoring season a year prior (21.1 PPG), but made it up to fantasy managers with a career-high 10.3 boards per contest and rewarding average of 1.1 steals.

#24. Scottie Barnes, Raptors - 41.6 FP/G

Versatile fourth-year forward stepped up with the second-highest averages of his career in points (19.3), rebounds (7.7), assists (5.8) and blocks (1.0) while furnishing a career-best 1.4 steals.

#25. De'Aaron Fox, Kings/Spurs- 41.6 FP/G

Midseason trade to the Spurs and season-ending pinkie injury in mid-March didn't deter the 2017 fifth overall pick from another solid season that included a career-high 4.8 rebounds and best assist average (6.3) since the 2020-21 season.

#26. Devin Booker, Suns - 41.5 FP/G

#27. Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers - 41.4 FP/G

#28. Jalen Brunson, Knicks - 41.0 FP/G

#29. Stephen Curry, Warriors - 40.7 FP/G

#30. Franz Wagner, Magic - 40.6 FP/G

#31. Kyrie Irving, Mavericks - 40.5 FP/G

#32. Jalen Williams, Thunder - 40.4 FP/G

#33. Dejounte Murray, Pelicans - 40.1 FP/G

#34. Bam Adebayo, Heat - 39.8 FP/G

#35. Ivica Zubac, Clippers - 39.8 FP/G

#36. Evan Mobley, Cavaliers - 39.8 FP/G

#37. Ja Morant, Grizzlies - 39.7 FP/G

#38. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers - 39.5 FP/G

#39. Tyler Herro, Heat - 39.2 FP/G

#40. Nikola Vucevic, Bulls - 38.8 FP/G

#41. Jamal Murray, Nuggets - 38.6 FP/G

#42. Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies - 38.2 FP/G

#43. Jaylen Brown, Celtics - 37.8 FP/G

#44. Josh Giddey, Bulls - 37.7 FP/G

#45. Josh Hart, Knicks - 37.6 FP/G

#46. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers - 37.5 FP/G

#47. Brandon Ingram, Pelicans/Raptors - 37.3 FP/G

#48. RJ Barrett, Raptors - 37.2 FP/G

#49. Miles Bridges, Hornets - 37.2 FP/G

#50. Dyson Daniels, Hawks - 37.0 FP/G