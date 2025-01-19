Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit for Week 14: Beware the Schedule

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Holiday is averaging single-digit points in January (9.8 PPG). Though he's not as involved as he used to be on either side of the ball, the veteran guard is still worth starting on a four-game week. By his season-long averages, Holiday would be on pace to get you around 48 points, 16 rebounds, 16 assists, four steals and two blocks, not to mention eight threes. The overall decline of his game is hurting managers who drafted him in the 70s or 80s, but he can still be useful on a game-heavy week for Boston.

Aside from that, we have a pretty normal distribution of games. Ten teams play four times, while those Pacers and Spurs are the lone two-game teams.

It's an interesting upcoming week in the NBA, with MLK games running all day Monday and a pair of overseas games between the Pacers and Spurs early Thursday and Saturday. So, make sure to set your lineups early.

Teams with four games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CLE, DAL, GS, LAC, MEM, NOP, POR

Teams with three games: BKN, CHI, DEN, DET, HOU, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, NY, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHX, SAC, TOR, UTA, WAS

Teams with two games: IND, SA

Here are some players potentially worth starting, and some potentially worth sitting

Guard

Consider starting: Jrue Holiday, BOS (89% rostered, 48% start)

Consider starting: Toumani Camara, POR (46% rostered, 34% start)

Camara is prone to the dud offensive performance – take for example Sunday night's 0-for-3 shooting from the field for zero points against the Bulls. He also went 0-for-5 for zero points on Thursday against the Clippers. However, he'd scored in double figures in seven of his prior eight games, and you aren't exactly rostering Camara for his scoring upside anyway. The sophomore wing is actually available on plenty of waiver wires despite being a fantastic defensive option, especially on Portland's upcoming four-game week. Over his past five games, he's recorded eight steals and six blocks. That kind of steals-plus-blocks upside is valuable in category formats.

Consider sitting: Chris Paul, SAS (94% rostered, 72% start)

If your fantasy team needs assists, you may not be able to afford sitting Paul, who has at least five assists in eight straight performances. However, with the Spurs on a two-game week, the rest of his statline may not be enough for managers who need other stats. The veteran isn't a reliable enough scorer or rebounder, and his steals production has fallen off, with only five steals in this eight-game stretch. Check your bench for alternatives first if you need those categories.

Forward

Consider starting: Jerami Grant, POR (85% rostered, 35% start)

Grant has been a frustrating player to roster this season. He's shooting just over 38 FG%, creating plenty of ups and downs when it comes to his scoring. Plus, he just missed about two and a half weeks with a facial contusion. However, the veteran has returned and appeared in two consecutive games, totaling 25 points, five rebounds, three blocks and one assist. That's not exactly setting the world on fire, but managers rostering Grant should use Portland's four game week as an opportunity to start him and hope for the best.

Consider sitting: Pascal Siakam, IND (100% rostered, 80% start)

Siakam is one of the most consistent fantasy assets in the NBA. He's scored in single-digits just once this season and has appeared in every game for the Pacers. But with Indiana having just two games – both against the Spurs, who are playing better defense lately around Victor Wembanyama – this may be the week to consider leaving Siakam on the bench. See who else may be available for you that has three or four games.

Consider sitting: Devin Vassell, SAS (89% rostered, 61% start)

Managers won't want to sit Vassell, who is coming off four 20-point performances, shooting at or above 50 FG% in three of them. However, managers who don't need points and threes can probably afford to bench him for the upcoming two-game week. Since becoming a full-time starter in mid-December, Vassell is averaging 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals. Those are solid, but not exceptional, peripheral stats. If those are the categories you need help in, check your bench first before automatically locking in Vassell.

Centers

Consider starting: Nick Richards, PHX (55% rostered, 19% start)

Richards was traded from the Hornets to the Suns last week and is expected to claim the starting job sooner than later. It certainly helps that he had a monster debut off the bench Saturday against the Pistons, playing 29 minutes and posting 21 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal. When playing at least 24 minutes this season, he's averaged 13.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks. Managers should throw him in the starting lineup, even if the Suns have just three games.

Consider sitting: Nic Claxton, BKN (79% rostered, 50% start)

Claxton's inconsistency is frustrating for fantasy managers. He came into the season in as good of a situation as he's ever been in, and it's resulted in single-digit points and rebounds averages – not to mention a three-year low in blocks. He's made some progress in the scoring department in December and January, but it's come with a crashing field-goal percentage. The Nets are on a three-game week, but there's a good chance you have another center just as productive – and almost no doubt a more productive player at forward or guard.