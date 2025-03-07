Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 20 Streaming Targets

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

The fantasy playoffs are upon us and with it comes our annual dose of 'load management' and 'rest'. Knowing who will be available from one day to the next is tough, especially with the upper-echelon teams also opting to afford their players some nights off down the stretch. If you are lucky enough to have made it through to the postseason, your season could very well come down to quantity over quality. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers (46% rostered)

The 76ers are one of those teams that will likely be packing it in for the season following a season-ending injury to Joel Embiid. Both Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have already missed multiple games, opening up playing time for the likes of Grimes. Since arriving in Philadelphia, Grimes has been a key part of the rotation. He has started in eight straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in six of those. In all, he has played 11 games for his new team, averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.4 three-pointers. He has scored at least 30 points on three separate occasions, two of which have come in the past week. While he shouldn't be expected to score 30+ per night, it does appear as though the coaching staff wants to get a good look at him down the stretch, making him a must-roster player across all formats.

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks (28% rostered)

Dallas is another team on the slide, with the icing on the cake coming earlier in the week when Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending knee injury. With rumors now swirling regarding the ongoing status of Anthony Davis, it appears as though the Mavericks may already have their sights set on the 2025-26 season. Keeping that in mind, Marshall could be a silly-season winner if the last two games are anything to go by. During that time, he has averaged 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers. He has played at least 30 minutes in four straight games, starting in two of those. Although his upside is somewhat limited, as we said earlier, it could be a case of quantity over quality when it comes to Marshall's contributions rest-of-season.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls (21% rostered)

After flip-flopping all season when it comes to Buzelis' playing time, perhaps we have reached the point where we can roster him with confidence. Common sense would tell us that Chicago should be prioritizing Buzelis over winning basketball games. While common sense is not something that we typically associate with the Bulls, recent results may have forced their hand. They have now lost 10 of their past 12 games, four of which have been blowouts. Buzelis has scored double-digits in five of the past six games, and 13 of the past 15. Playing time is the key when it comes to having faith in Buzelis, giving fantasy managers a safe enough floor with which to work. He has logged at least 30 minutes in two straight games, hopefully, a sign of what's to come moving forward.

Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets (13% rostered)

Although we caught a glimpse of what Sharpe can do during a 31-minute appearance against the Thunder, we have yet to see him step into a consistent role. Over the past two weeks, he's averaging 8.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks in just 19.3 minutes per game. On the surface, while this is serviceable, it doesn't make him a must-roster player. However, the Nets play five times next week, once again raising the question of quantity over quality. Nic Claxton has been surprisingly healthy of late, but there is a chance he sits at least one game next week. Someone like Sharpe could be thrown out there for all five games, making him a sneaky play for those battling in the playoffs.

Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards (12% rostered)

Another team with their sights set on next season, the Wizards have already started to roll out their young pieces on a nightly basis. George has now started 17 straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in 10 of those. Across seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.4 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 31.8 minutes per contest. While his scoring and percentages remain a concern, he typically does enough in other categories to hold value in standard leagues. If you can afford to take a hit in the scoring column, George could be a savvy pickup, especially in roto formats where he can produce in four to five categories.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies (11% rostered)

Clarke has quietly put together a productive season, playing as a backup behind both Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson. He has likely been on and off rosters across most fantasy leagues, providing efficient scoring, albeit on low volume, as well as strong rebounding and defensive numbers. However, with Jackson suffering an ankle injury that is going to cost him multiple weeks, Clarke should be able to step into a larger role for the foreseeable future. Over the past week, he has averaged 11.7 points and 8.3 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game. He produced a 13-and-11 double-double in their most recent loss to the Thunder, logging at least 25 minutes for just the sixth time all season. While his skill set is somewhat restricted, he could be a good addition to any squad seeking defense and efficient, close-to-the-basket scoring.

