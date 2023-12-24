Fantasy Basketball - Week 10 Start/Sit

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, with the focus often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues. We'll also typically hone in on players with four-game weeks in an attempt to maximize opportunities for production.

Week 10 kicks off with an idle Sunday followed by the NBA's annual Christmas Day extravaganza, and then the week kicks into high gear straight through New Year's Eve. The holiday ledger does see more teams on three-game weeks than those with four, and we also have a pair of two-game schedules to contend with. However, between injuries and emerging players, we still have plenty to choose from.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers

Without further ado, let's examine some of the tougher start/sit decisions for Week 9:

Guards

Start: Cole Anthony, Magic

43% start rate

Anthony continues to serve as a critical component of the Magic's second unit and has popped off for several starter-worthy performances already this season. The veteran heads into Dec. 23rd action with averages of 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his last 15 games, a stretch during which he's shot 48.9%, including 37.7% from 3-point range. With an average of 25.4 minutes per game and four games to work with in Week 10, he'll have ample opportunity to pay dividends.

Start: Tim Hardaway Jr., Mavericks

46% start rate

There's no budging Hardaway out of this spot for the third straight week, as circumstances continue to line up for the veteran wing to offer strong returns. Heading into Dallas' game against the Spurs on Dec. 23, the Mavs are decimated by injury, including their starting backcourt of Luka Doncic (quadriceps) and Kyrie Irving (heel), along with a nagging lower leg injury currently saddling Dante Exum. Consequently, Hardaway is set for another start versus San Antonio and could continue logging time with the first unit for at least the start of the Mavericks' upcoming four-game schedule. The veteran is averaging 18.9 points over his last seven contests despite some significant shooting inefficiency, and we'll bank on him having more than enough opportunity to deliver solid returns again.

ALSO CONSIDER: Grayson Allen, Suns (38% roster rate)

Sit: Max Strus, Cavaliers

58% start rate

The Cavs have just two games to work with this coming week, making Strus a clear candidate to take a seat on your bench. The fifth-year pro is in a good position at the moment in terms of increased usage opportunities with Darius Garland (jaw) out for the foreseeable future and Donovan Mitchell dealing with an illness that will cost him a third straight game Saturday night, but Strus hasn't truly capitalized on that to date. He's averaging a serviceable but highly replaceable 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the four games since Garland went down and has shot a miserable 33.3% in that sample, so the chances you lament keeping out of your lineup on a two-game week are small.

Forwards

Start: Taurean Prince, Lakers

15% roster rate

Prince has continued delivering during Week 9, averaging 13.0 points (on 44.0% 3-point shooting), 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his first three games heading into a Saturday night matchup against the Thunder. Zooming further out, Prince is putting up 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 51.5% shooting, including 49.1% from behind the arc, over his last seven contests, a stretch during which he's come just one point short of putting together double-digit scoring tallies in every game. With Anthony Davis and LeBron James continuing to deal with nagging ankle, calf and groin injuries between them, there's also a chance Prince has at least one opportunity during Los Angeles' upcoming four-game week to see his usage climb.

Start: Luguentz Dort, Thunder

28% roster rate

Dort continues to be largely unappreciated in fantasy circles despite some impressive numbers as a complementary option on the SGA-fueled Thunder. The veteran wing has significantly improved his efficiency this season, shooting a career-best 46.0%, including 41.1% from 3-point range. He's been particularly productive heading into the Thunder's Dec. 23 game against the Lakers, averaging 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists across his last eight games. While Dort's offensive production did fluctuate significantly earlier in the season, it appears he's hit his stride and could continue delivering on a four-game week..

ALSO CONSIDER: Jeremy Sochan, Spurs (20% start rate)

Sit: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

80% start rate

Benching Leonard is the last thing on a fantasy manager's mind 99.9% of the time, but we have reason for a possible exception in Week 10. The star wing is dealing with a hip bruise that will cause him to miss a second straight game Saturday, and given his injury history and the care with which he's typically handled, he could well be out for additional games. That's where the Clippers' Week 10 schedule comes in to really make a strong case, as Los Angeles only has two games to work with this coming week. Kawhi has offered some excellent returns in recent games, but the fact is he's an extremely risky starting option at the moment given the circumstances.

CENTERS

Start: Santi Aldama, Grizzlies

23% roster rate

Aldama has been coming off the bench of late but has still been providing serviceable returns, averaging 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 23.8 minutes over the 11 games following his late-November stretch of four straight starts. The third-year big can stretch the floor in addition to his rebounding prowess, and he's draining a decent 35.2% of his career-high 5.0 3-point attempts per contest. We're a bit light on low-rostered viable four-game-week centers in Week 10, but Aldama makes for a fine fill-in if you're in a pinch at the position.

Start: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nets

10% roster rate

Another young big that's making some waves off the second unit in recent games is Sharpe, who's averaging 7.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 blocks across 16.6 minutes per contest over his last nine games. The 2021 first-round pick is averaging career highs across the stat sheet and has surged in his last two games in particular, putting up 11.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 18.5 minutes per contest against the Knicks and Nuggets. With four games to work with this coming week and seemingly gaining in confidence, Sharpe could offer you solid help in scoring, rebounding and defensive categories if he continues trending upward.

Sit: Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers

84% start rate

Allen will be saddled with a two-game schedule this coming week and is therefore likely going to offer production you can replace/eclipse fairly easily with a three- or four-game option. The veteran is enjoying a solid season overall, but his averages of 11.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals across his last nine games don't come close to making him worthy of a start over a similarly talented player with more games to work with.