Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit: Four Injured Veterans Worth Benching

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Beasley came through nicely as a Week 19 Start suggestion, so we'll stick with him for another go-around in Week 20. The veteran got an early

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position who would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, often focusing on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters who may shape up as some tougher calls of the week to make, focusing on players with a start or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

We have a very fantasy-friendly Week 20 on tap, as there are no teams with less than three games and four-game schedules are the norm by a comfortable margin. Due to late-season injuries and breakouts, we also have an abundance of players to choose from at each position.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards

Without further ado, let's examine some tougher start/sit decisions for Week 20:

Guards

Start: Malik Beasley, Pistons

42% roster rate

Beasley came through nicely as a Week 19 Start suggestion, so we'll stick with him for another go-around in Week 20. The veteran got an early hook due to a second technical Saturday against the Nets, but he still poured in a quick 18 points in 24 minutes on 6-for-10 shooting. He'd tallied 24 and 16 points in the two games prior as well, and he continues to enjoy a robust role off the Pistons' bench. With another four games on tap this week and what could be multiple high-scoring matchups on Detroit's Western Conference swing during the scoring period, Beasley remains firmly in play.

Start: Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves

26% start rate

DiVincenzo has come back from an extended layoff due to a toe injury in fine form, averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals per contest in his first three games while shooting a blistering 51.7% from 3-point range. The veteran has averaged a solid 25.3 minutes off the bench during that span as well, and he could be in line to handle starting point guard duties during the Timberwolves' upcoming four-game week. Julius Randle's return from a groin injury will even out the usage on the first unit again, but DiVincenzo should still have no shortage of opportunities to check off multiple boxes on the stat sheet with enough minutes.

ALSO CONSIDER: Isaiah Collier, Jazz (37% roster rate); Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers (30% start rate)

Sit: Fred VanVleet, Rockets

59% start rate

VanVleet returned to action Saturday after an 11-game absence due to an ankle strain and promptly aggravated the injury during a rough shooting night. Houston does have four games this coming week, but given his struggles when he's on the floor and the likelihood he's headed for another multi-game absence, VanVleet is a pretty straightforward Sit candidate this week.

Forwards

Start: Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers

49% start rate

Camara is another Week 19 holdover, as he delivered a well-rounded 14.3 points (on 51.2% shooting), 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals per contest over Portland's four-game week. The second-year wing is boasting career-best numbers across the board and will be busy again in Week 20 with another four-game ledger on tap. Camara has the occasional scoring downturn, but he appears to be getting more consistent in that regard and can also offer a major boost in steals, as evidenced by the fact he's recorded multiple pilfers in five of the last nine games alone.

Start: Quentin Grimes, 76ers

30% roster rate

Grimes could well be a popular waiver-wire pickup this week after his career-best 44-point outburst against the Warriors on Saturday night. While that type of performance is highly unlikely to be replicated, the reality is that there should be plenty of opportunity for Grimes moving forward in the wake of Joel Embiid's absence the rest of the way and as he gets fully acclimated to Philadelphia's system following his trade from Dallas in early February. In addition to Saturday's breakout, Grimes also went off for a then season-high 30 points in the first game of his current starting tenure back on Feb. 12, and he's averaged 16.8 points (on 51.8% shooting, including 41.1% from distance), 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals over his nine games with Philadelphia thus far. Grimes could also start Week 20 off with plenty of extra usage Monday against the Trail Blazers, as both Paul George (groin) and Kelly Oubre (illness) are questionable.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves (42% start rate); Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers (41% start rate)

Sit: Andrew Wiggins, Heat

59% start rate

Wiggins is another veteran dealing with ankle issues as the new week begins. Miami's recent trade acquisition has missed the last two games due to a sprain, and he could be in line for another night off Monday versus Washington. While that would still leave Wiggins three games to work with in Week 20, there's risk in rostering him and potentially getting only two or even one game from a player whose production is typically solid but certainly not indispensable.

Centers

Start: Santi Aldama, Grizzlies

44% start rate

Aldama was a late same-day addition to Monday's injury report due to calf soreness, but he's an appealing candidate for Memphis' four-game week. Aldama drew a spot start Saturday against the Spurs and capitalized on the opportunity, posting a 15-point, 11-assist double-double that included eight rebounds and served as a fitting representation of his versatility. The big man is averaging 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists across his last nine games while also draining 40.0% of his 3-point shots during that span. Even when he's coming off the bench, Aldama's minutes are typically in the low-to-mid-20s.

Start: Kelly Olynyk, Pelicans

16% roster rate

Olynyk is finally healthy and may be set for a nice late-season run as the Pelicans' starting power forward, but he also carries center eligibility for fantasy purposes. The veteran floor-spacer has drawn five consecutive starts with his new team and averaged 14.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the last four while shooting 54.1%, including 45.5% from behind the arc. To say Olynyk will enter New Orleans' four-game week with a hot hand is an understatement, as he's shot 62.5% (57.1% from 3-point range) over his last two games. Given his ability to both provide a double-double and light it up from long range any time he takes the floor, he could certainly be a useful fantasy asset on a full schedule.

ALSO CONSIDER: Andre Drummond, 76ers (34% roster rate); Yves Missi, Pelicans (30% roster rate)

Sit: Domantas Sabonis, Kings

68% start rate

The Bulls' Nikola Vucevic (51% start rate) is another Sit candidate this week since he'll play two games at most due to his calf issue, but Sabonis is the clear choice here after suffering a hamstring injury Saturday. The three-time All-Star is slated to miss the entirety of Sacramento's four-game week, requiring his benching while he tries to overcome what is typically a very tricky injury to pin down a recovery timeline for.